  26-year old breaks silence after AEW World Championship match announced for All Out 2025: " Destiny awaits"

26-year old breaks silence after AEW World Championship match announced for All Out 2025: " Destiny awaits"

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 11, 2025 18:09 GMT
All Out poster
This star is popular among the fans (source: allelitewrestling.com)

A rising star is set to compete in an AEW World Championship match. He has now broken his silence after this match was confirmed for All Out 2025.

Kyle Fletcher has established himself as one of the top stars in AEW ever since he turned heel. He also picked up a couple of notable wins against some major names. Currently, he is the reigning TNT Champion. However, Kyle Fletcher is looking for more gold. Recently, he challenged Hangman Adam Page for the World Championship. Now, this match has been made official for All Out 2025.

Kyle Fletcher has now taken to social media to break his silence after his World Title match was confirmed for All Out.

"destiny awaits those brave enough to chase it," wrote Fletcher.

Check out his tweet here:

Stevie Richards Feels Kyle Fletcher Will Leave AEW For WWE

Kyle Fletcher has been part of AEW for the past couple of years. Since arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan has given him a solid push. However, a wrestling veteran feels he could still jump ship to WWE.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the wrestling veteran said that Kyle Fletcher needs to learn how to work, and there's nobody in All Elite Wrestling who can do that at the moment. Therefore, Richards feels that the TNT Champion might start to move laterally or down before he signs with NXT.

"He needs seasoning. He needs somebody to teach him how to work. He needs to up his game. He needs to know psychology of when and when not to do stuff and unfortunately in AEW, I don’t see anybody that’s listened to, that could do that. This used to be the Arn Anderson’s, Dean Malenko’s, you still have a Jerry Lynn there. You have people there that can coach you but then the culture of All Elite Wrestling is, the more you do, the more over you’ll get, but that’s not true. That’s why I say eventually, he may move laterally or eventually down and then sign with NXT and be in WWE,” Richards said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if Kyle Fletcher will be able to defeat Hangman Page at All Out 2025.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
