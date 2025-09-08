Top AEW star likely to leave Tony Khan's promotion and join WWE, according to veteran

A wrestling veteran claimed that a current AEW Champion could eventually join the WWE after leaving Tony Khan's promotion. The veteran also reflected on how the star needs somebody to coach him.The Top AEW star, Kyle Fletcher might jump ship from All Elite Wrestling to WWE, according to the wrestling veteran, Stevie Richards. Fletcher is the current TNT Champion and is also one of the fastest rising stars in the company. However, Stevie Richards believes that Fletcher has more work to do before reaching the top.Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Stevie said that Kyle Fletcher needs seasoning and somebody who can teach him how to work:&quot;He needs seasoning. He needs somebody to teach him how to work. He needs to up his game. He needs to know psychology of when and when not to do stuff and unfortunately in AEW, I don’t see anybody that’s listened to, that could do that. This used to be the Arn Anderson’s, Dean Malenko’s, you still have a Jerry Lynn there. You have people there that can coach you but then the culture of All Elite Wrestling is, the more you do, the more over you’ll get, but that’s not true. That’s why I say eventually, he may move laterally or eventually down and then sign with NXT and be in WWE,” Richards said. [H/T ITRWrestling]The top star put out the challenge for the AEW World ChampionshipAfter putting Kenny Omega through a table on Dynamite last week, the top star, Kyle Fletcher explained his actions on Collision last Saturday. Fletcher had also put Hangman Page through the steel chair on Dynamite. During his live promo on Collision, Kyle Fletcher also challenged Hangman for a World title match at the upcoming All Out 2025 pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if Hangman Page accepts the challenge from Kyle Fletcher.