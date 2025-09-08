  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kyle Fletcher
  • Top AEW star likely to leave Tony Khan's promotion and join WWE, according to veteran

Top AEW star likely to leave Tony Khan's promotion and join WWE, according to veteran

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 08, 2025 12:56 GMT
AEW Tony Khan
Top star could leave Tony Khan's promotion (Source-AEW on YT)

A wrestling veteran claimed that a current AEW Champion could eventually join the WWE after leaving Tony Khan's promotion. The veteran also reflected on how the star needs somebody to coach him.

Ad

The Top AEW star, Kyle Fletcher might jump ship from All Elite Wrestling to WWE, according to the wrestling veteran, Stevie Richards. Fletcher is the current TNT Champion and is also one of the fastest rising stars in the company. However, Stevie Richards believes that Fletcher has more work to do before reaching the top.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Stevie said that Kyle Fletcher needs seasoning and somebody who can teach him how to work:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He needs seasoning. He needs somebody to teach him how to work. He needs to up his game. He needs to know psychology of when and when not to do stuff and unfortunately in AEW, I don’t see anybody that’s listened to, that could do that. This used to be the Arn Anderson’s, Dean Malenko’s, you still have a Jerry Lynn there. You have people there that can coach you but then the culture of All Elite Wrestling is, the more you do, the more over you’ll get, but that’s not true. That’s why I say eventually, he may move laterally or eventually down and then sign with NXT and be in WWE,” Richards said. [H/T ITRWrestling]
Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

The top star put out the challenge for the AEW World Championship

After putting Kenny Omega through a table on Dynamite last week, the top star, Kyle Fletcher explained his actions on Collision last Saturday. Fletcher had also put Hangman Page through the steel chair on Dynamite. During his live promo on Collision, Kyle Fletcher also challenged Hangman for a World title match at the upcoming All Out 2025 pay-per-view.

Ad

It remains to be seen if Hangman Page accepts the challenge from Kyle Fletcher.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications