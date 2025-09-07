After injuring Kenny Omega, AEW star issues major All Out challenge

A current champion in AEW has issued a huge challenge for All Out 2025 after he brutalized Kenny Omega recently. The challenge was made during the latest episode of Collision.Last Wednesday on Dynamite, AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher put Kenny Omega through a table from the ring apron. Hence, Kenny had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher. Before that, Fletcher also put World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page through a steel chair with a brutal Brainbuster.On Collision this Saturday, Kyle Fletcher showed up alongside Don Callis and Josh Alexander to explain his actions on Dynamite. During his live promo, Fletcher said that he wanted a shot at the AEW World Championship at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view after bragging about his assault on Omega last Wednesday.Kyle Fletcher also vowed to hold both the TNT and AEW World championships simultaneously after he gets his shot at the World Title at All Out. It will be interesting to see if Adam Page accepts Fletcher's challenge as he buckles up for his grudge match against Josh Alexander on Dynamite this Wednesday.Kenny Omega recently provided a health update amid AEW absenceAfter Kenny Omega was attacked on Dynamite last Wednesday, a report emerged stating that he will be missing All Out 2025, as he had time off planned. However, The Cleaner debunked the report after and provided a health update, revealing that he has been having &quot;specialized hospital visits&quot; and is busy.&quot;Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls. I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you,&quot; Kenny wrote on X.Fans will have to wait and see when Omega will be back on TV.