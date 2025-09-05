AEW star Kenny Omega issues serious statement on his health following concerning reports about his future - Reports

AEW star Kenny Omega didn't have a good time in the main event of Dynamite last night. He lost the All-Star tag team match and was viciously attacked by the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher. He was stretchered out of the arena, and it seems like he won't be a part of All Out.Fans were concerned about his health. Recent reports suggested that the former AEW World Champion is going through a major health issue and therefore he was written off TV. Many were worried about the Best Bout Machine as he had returned to the squared circle after battling diverticulitis. However, he recently put an end to some of the rumors.Writing on X, Kenny Omega cleared the air about being in serious pain. He claimed to have a planned hospital visit and warned everyone to stay away from misleading rumors.&quot;Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls. I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you,&quot; he wrote.AEW star Kyle Fletcher sends a message after attacking Kenny OmegaThe reigning TNT Champion has been dominant since winning the title last month. Before attacking the Cleaner, the Protostar also laid out AEW World Champion Hangman Page. Then, he went on to put Kenny Omega through the table. The ending of Dynamite saw Omega being stretchered out of the arena.After the ambush, Kyle Fletcher took to X and made a bold claim. As he toppled the promotion's megastar, he said that AEW is his now.&quot;No more waiting @AEW belongs to me now, he said.It remains to be seen when the former AEW World Champion returns and decimates Fletcher.