  AEW star Kenny Omega issues serious statement on his health following concerning reports about his future - Reports

AEW star Kenny Omega issues serious statement on his health following concerning reports about his future - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 05, 2025 00:57 GMT
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW star Kenny Omega didn't have a good time in the main event of Dynamite last night. He lost the All-Star tag team match and was viciously attacked by the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher. He was stretchered out of the arena, and it seems like he won't be a part of All Out.

Fans were concerned about his health. Recent reports suggested that the former AEW World Champion is going through a major health issue and therefore he was written off TV. Many were worried about the Best Bout Machine as he had returned to the squared circle after battling diverticulitis. However, he recently put an end to some of the rumors.

Writing on X, Kenny Omega cleared the air about being in serious pain. He claimed to have a planned hospital visit and warned everyone to stay away from misleading rumors.

"Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls. I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you," he wrote.
AEW star Kyle Fletcher sends a message after attacking Kenny Omega

The reigning TNT Champion has been dominant since winning the title last month. Before attacking the Cleaner, the Protostar also laid out AEW World Champion Hangman Page. Then, he went on to put Kenny Omega through the table. The ending of Dynamite saw Omega being stretchered out of the arena.

After the ambush, Kyle Fletcher took to X and made a bold claim. As he toppled the promotion's megastar, he said that AEW is his now.

"No more waiting @AEW belongs to me now, he said.

It remains to be seen when the former AEW World Champion returns and decimates Fletcher.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Edited by Jacob Terrell
