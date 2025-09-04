Top star stretchered out of the arena on AEW Dynamite; future uncertain

A major star faced a series of unfortunate events during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega was brutally assaulted on the show. He hasn't been a hundred percent since suffering from diverticulitis. Although he returned in 2024, he's been used for selective occasions, and things didn't go well for him tonight either.The former AEW World Champion was involved in an All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event of Dynamite. He teamed up with JetSpeed and Hangman Page against The Young Bucks and Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander. The match was highly dynamic, and in the end, the heel duo picked up the victory. Although they didn't stop there.Following the bout, The Don Callis Family jumped on The Cleaner. Despite Hangman and JetSpeed's efforts, Kyle Fletcher attacked Kenny Omega and even drove him through a table. The Best Bout Machine was stretchered out of the building as he did not move following the attack.AEW star Kenny Omega talks about his limited timeThe Best Bout Machine has been dealing with various health issues. He has toned down his moveset a bit since coming back last year.On Wrestling Observer Radio, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega said that he wants to soak it all in now that he has a little time left in the squared circle.“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when he returns now that he was written off TV tonight.