"There isn't much left," says AEW star ahead of All In 2025

One of AEW's top stars and champions has opened up about the current stage of his wrestling career. The wrestler in question, Kenny Omega, is set to resurrect one of his most iconic in-ring rivalries at All In 2025 in about a week.

Kenny Omega was absent from television for several weeks after his All In: Texas opponent, Kazuchika Okada, viciously attacked the International Champion following their contract signing at Summer Blockbuster. He finally made his return this past Wednesday on the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, saving his Golden Lover tag partner Kota Ibushi from a Don Callis Family beatdown after The Golden Star's loss to The Rainmaker.

Omega returned to in-ring action earlier this year after an extended hiatus stemming from a severe case of diverticulitis. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, The Best Bout Machine openly discussed how every match he wrestles holds a special value to him, since his performances will gradually decrease due to his recent health issues. He also suggested that the end of his in-ring career is not too far off, which seemingly motivates him to put on his best work at this stage.

“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully.” [H/T - Ringside News]

Omega and Okada will square off at All In 2025 in a match to crown the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.

AEW's Kenny Omega on his current physical issues

Elsewhere, during the same interview, Kenny Omega talked about the physical challenges he faces while wrestling.

Speaking on the 2025 Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, the former AEW World Champion also discussed his various responsibilities related to promoting the PPV both inside and outside the ring, and the toll that the event and the highly violent matchup took on him.

“So after that—and this is not meant to scare anybody—but I’ll be in bed until like 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. for almost an entire week. I might be in bed until 5 or 6 for about five, six, seven days after that. I just don’t have the energy. I can’t move. And that was the most scary part for me, is again…” [H/T - Ringside News]

It remains to be seen whether Omega will successfully defeat Kazuchika Okada again at All In: Texas.

