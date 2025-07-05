“There’s all sorts of difficulties right now”- Top AEW star provides a health update ahead of All In

A top AEW champion recently delved into his current health condition during an interview. The star in question, Kenny Omega, is set to take on one of his most iconic rivals in a huge title bout at All In 2025.

Omega was taken out of commission by Kazuchika Okada last month, who pulled off a shocking and bloody ambush on The Cleaner after the contract signing for their upcoming All In: Texas match to crown the inaugural AEW Unified Champion. In Kenny's absence, his Golden Lover tag partner Kota Ibushi stepped up to the Continental Champion to avenge his friend.

The Golden Star lost to Okada one-on-one this week on Dynamite but was rescued from a beatdown at the hands of the former NJPW ace and his new Don Callis Family stable-mates by the returning Omega. The reigning AEW International Champion recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he discussed the physiological issues he currently deals with, having returned to the squared circle after recovering from a severe case of diverticulitis.

“Um, so yeah, it’s—there’s all sorts of difficulties right now. The big one for me is that I have these, you know, I have adhesions in my stomach, quite a few. And when you’re breathing heavy, when you have to use a lot of core, when you have to twist, when you have to stretch, the adhesions are pulling—they’re binding to my inner organ. They’re pulling apart and it’s causing a lot of discomfort. It causes sort of like flu-like symptoms to emerge.”

Alluding to his duties behind the planning for the 2025 Anarchy in the Arena match and for this year's Double or Nothing PPV, both inside the ring and outside, Omega reflected on how he needed to rest for significant chunks of time afterward to recover from the physicality of his work.

“So after that—and this is not meant to scare anybody—but I’ll be in bed until like 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. for almost an entire week. I might be in bed until 5 or 6 for about five, six, seven days after that. I just don’t have the energy. I can’t move. And that was the most scary part for me, is again…” [H/T - Ringside News]

The Best Bout Machine also defended his International Title in a 4-Way match against Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli and Mascara Dorada at last month's AEW Fyter Fest.

Kenny Omega on Kota Ibushi's latest AEW match

The 300th episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite featured a blockbuster singles match between Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi, which the latter ended up losing.

Discussing the bout during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, the former AEW World Champion pointed out how fans were appreciative of his long-time ally returning to form after his recent health battles, despite not being able to wrestle as intensely as he used to.

“He (Kota Ibushi) doesn’t have to do everything that he used to do. I think Wednesday proves that the expectation that we had placed on ourselves was almost a false expectation. By and large, most people weren’t expecting Ibushi to do crazy 630s, phoenix splashes, moonsault, moonsault, that type of stuff. They were happy just seeing him move well, sell well, bump well, and lay his stuff in, make it count. There’s nobody throwing strikes like Ibushi.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]

It remains to be seen if Omega will be able to beat Okada to become the first-ever Unified Champion at All In: Texas.

