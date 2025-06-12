AEW issues a statement after Kazuchika Okada leaves Kenny Omega in pool of blood

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada made International Champion Kenny Omega bleed on Summer Blockbuster 2025. After the beatdown, AEW issued a statement.

A Winner Takes All match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada has been made official for All In: Texas on July 12, 2025. While Omega will put his International Title on the line, Okada will defend his Continental Championship in the bout. The winner will be awarded a unified championship.

This past Wednesday on Summer Blockbuster, Omega and Okada had a confrontation during the contract signing for their All In match. The Rainmaker attacked The Cleaner after an interruption by Don Callis. Omega was coughing up blood due to the assault and had to be taken out on a stretcher.

On its official X handle, All Elite Wrestling issued a statement after Kazuchika Okada's attack. The company also shared a GIF of Okada running away with Don Callis while Omega was lying on a stretcher with blood coming out of his mouth.

"Reprehensible behavior from Okada," the post read.

AEW personality provided a medical update on Kenny Omega

After Omega was attacked by Kazuchika Okada this past Wednesday, AEW personality and announcer Tony Schiavone provided a medical update on his condition while on commentary. Schiavone revealed that The Cleaner was taken to a hospital, but his match with Okada was still on.

'Kenny Omega has been taken to a hospital in the Portland area. Of course, we know about his diverticulitis and about how that was a career-threatening illness that he had. But the names are on the paper. But, as of now, it is going to be Kenny Omega going up against Kazuchika Okada,'' Schiavone said.

Only time will tell if The Best Bout Machine returns to TV before All In 2025 after suffering a brutal beatdown.

