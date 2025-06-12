Tony Schiavone says top AEW star has been hospitalized; All In match in jeopardy?

A former AEW World Champion has been hospitalized, seemingly putting a major All In match in jeopardy. Veteran commentator Tony Schiavone has now provided an update on his status. The star suffered a brutal assault at AEW Summer Blockbuster last night.

Ad

Last night, reigning International Champion Kenny Omega and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada were involved in a contract signing segment ahead of their Winner Takes All Match at All In 2025.

After the iconic rivals signed on the dotted line, they were interrupted by Don Callis. As Omega was busy confronting Callis, The Rainmaker shockingly attacked The Cleaner from behind and aligned with the 61-year-old. The attack was so brutal that Kenny had blood coming out of his mouth, and he had to be taken out on a stretcher. Later, Tony Schiavone provided a medical update on The Best Bout Machine's condition.

Ad

Trending

Schiavone noted that Omega has been hospitalized in the Portland area after suffering the brutal assault. The veteran commentator also reflected on Kenny's history with diverticulitis, a life-threatening medical condition that kept him out of in-ring action for the entirety of 2024. Nevertheless, The Cleaner vs. The Rainmaker for All In 2025 is still on as of now.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

''Kenny Omega has been taken to a hospital in the Portland area. Of course, we know about his diverticulitis and about how that was a career-threatening illness that he had. But the names are on the paper. But, as of now, it is going to be Kenny Omega going up against Kazuchika Okada,'' he said. [0:50 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW unveiled a brand new title belt ahead of Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

After Kenny Omega retained his International Title in a four-way match last week, reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada confronted him, and a Winner Takes All Match between them for All In 2025 was made official.

Last night, during the contract signing segment, a new title was unveiled. It will be awarded to the winner of their bout in Texas next month. The title will be called the AEW Unified Championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Well, the stage is set for The Rainmaker vs. The Best Bout Machine. This will be their fifth singles match after consecutive classic encounters during their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It remains to be seen who walks out of the Texas event as the AEW Unified Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!