Kenny Omega breaks silence on major star after blockbuster reunion in AEW

Kenny Omega recently talked about a reunion he had in AEW with a top star for the first time in two and a half years. He also spoke about the level of expectations the fans had for the individual's in-ring work.

Last night on Dynamite 300, Kota Ibushi faced off against former NJPW rival Kazuchika Okada in the main event. The two Japanese stars went at it, but eventually, Okada was able to connect with the Rainmaker for the win. The Golden Lovers then reunited with Omega, returning to help Ibushi take out the Don Callis Family.

During his appearance on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega talked about his long-time partner's match on Dynamite. He mentioned that now people no longer expected Ibushi to be like his younger self, but they enjoyed just seeing him do what he did best in the ring. He claimed that the Golden Star was one of the best strikers in the game.

“He (Kota Ibushi) doesn’t have to do everything that he used to do. I think Wednesday proves that the expectation that we had placed on ourselves was almost a false expectation. By and large, most people weren’t expecting Ibushi to do crazy 630s, phoenix splashes, moonsault, moonsault, that type of stuff. They were happy just seeing him move well, sell well, bump well, and lay his stuff in, make it count. There’s nobody throwing strikes like Ibushi.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X]

Kota Ibushi seemingly plays a prank on Kenny Omega after Dynamite goes off air

Dynamite 300, a few days ago, closed out with the shot of the Golden Lovers reuniting before All In: Texas. The crowd was livid at this moment and was celebrating with them before the show went off the air.

Kota Ibushi decided to play a prank on Kenny Omega by taking a random back bump on the steel chair Omega left in the ring. This was unwarranted but not new behavior from him.

See a clip of this random moment below.

Kenny Omega has picked up great momentum heading into his unification match at All In with Kazuchika Okada. He will have Ibushi and possibly some others by his side, in this way, with the Don Callis Family. It remains to be seen which of the two will emerge victorious.

