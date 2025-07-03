[VIDEO] Kota Ibushi takes dangerous fall following AEW Dynamite; Kenny Omega seriously concerned

Kota Ibushi battled Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in the main event of AEW Dynamite 300 last night. While the match was as intense and action-packed as expected, it was Ibushi's daredevil stunt in the aftermath that made headlines.
After almost 20 months away, Kota Ibushi returned to in-ring action on AEW to a huge ovation at last week's Dynamite. He faced Trent Beretta on the show in his first match on All Elite Wrestling programming since 2023 and beat him in a high-octane clash. Following the bout, Kazuchika Okada confronted the Golden Star, and a bout between the two was set up at Dynamite 300.
The 43-year-old Japanese star ended up losing to Okada despite a valiant effort and was subject to an assault by Okada and his new faction, The Don Callis Family. His friend and former tag team partner, Kenny Omega, came out to make the save. As the dust settled, the once Golden Lovers, Omega and Ibushi, embraced as the show went off air. This is when Ibushi pulled off a dangerous fall that seemingly had Omega all worried for his former tag team partner.
Details behind AEW's Trent Beretta being chosen as Kota Ibushi's first opponent revealed
Kota Ibushi made his first AEW appearance after 20 months on last week's episode of Collision and was scheduled to face Trent Beretta on the following Dynamite. Recently, a new report revealed details on why Beretta was chosen for his first match back.
According to Fightful Select, Beretta's familiarity with both American TV and Japanese styles of wrestling is the reason this match was made. Incidentally, this bout was also Beretta's first match since he came back from injury.
Now, with The Golden Star reuniting with International Champion Kenny Omega ahead of his crucial Winner Takes All unification match at All In against Kazuchika Okada, it will be interesting to see how this feud between the reformed Golden Lovers and Okada's Don Callis Family develops.