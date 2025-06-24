Details behind popular AEW star's return, first match back after injury - Reports

AEW is building steam as its massive All In: Texas event draws closer. Now, the company has gotten a major star back from injury, and new details have just emerged following his return.

Kota Ibushi has been called one of the best wrestlers on the planet. He made his name in Japanese promotion DDT and is a longtime friend and partner of Kenny Omega. Fans were ecstatic to see him join AEW, but physical issues have kept him out of action for more than a year now.

The Golden Star made his comeback on the latest episode of Collision, and he's now scheduled for his first match back against Trent Beretta on this week's Dynamite. According to Fightful Select, this match was made due to Beretta's familiarity with both the American TV and Japanese styles of wrestling, the latter of which is Ibushi's forte.

It was noted that this will also be Trent Beretta's first match since his own return from injury, and, according to sources within AEW, Ibushi is in a much better physical condition than he has been in a long time.

AEW's Kota Ibushi demonstrated his physical fitness in a birthday update

Kota Ibushi was known as a freak of nature and a natural prodigy in the ring for much of his career, which is what initially drew Kenny Omega to join him in Japan. Unfortunately, The Golden Star had racked up several injuries by the time he signed with AEW in 2023, and at one point, he even considered retiring.

Fortunately, Ibushi has managed to get back in shape. After undergoing surgeries in 2024, he rehabbed and showed off his restored ability with an update last month. The 43-year-old celebrated his birthday by treating fans to some tumbling on social media. Check it out below:

Many are hoping to see The Golden Lovers reunite in All Elite Wrestling, and with Ibushi targeting Kenny Omega's All In opponent, Kazuchika Okada, on last week's Collision, that seems to be the plan. Whether the two can dominate the tag team division once again remains to be seen.

