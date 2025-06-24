Former world champion set to compete on AEW Dynamite after 588 days

AEW star Kota Ibushi is all set to have his first singles match in the company on this week's Dynamite in Seattle against Trent Beretta. His last match in AEW was on the November 15, 2023, edition of Dynamite, where he joined forces with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to take on The Don Callis Family and Brian Cage in a Street Fight. After the bout, Tony Khan revealed that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has signed with the company.

After that, a combination of injuries, recovery periods, and limited wrestling commitments as a freelancer prevented him from showing up and having a match in the Jacksonville-based company. However, on the June 21, 2025, edition of Collision, The Golden Star made a shocking return, alongside Mark Briscoe, and confronted Kazuchika Okada, aligning with his real-life friend Kenny Omega in The Cleaner's ongoing feud with The Don Callis Family.

As a result, a match between him and Trent Beretta, who is a member of The Don Callis Family, has been confirmed for tomorrow's Dynamite by Tony Khan on X. This will be Ibushi's first match in Khan's company after 588 days.

''Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. This Wed, 6/25, @ibushi_kota vs. @trentylocks. After returning to AEW to stand up for @KennyOmegamanX against @TheDonCallis Family, The Golden Star, Kota Ibushi, will fight vs. @rainmakerXokada's friend RPG Vice Trent Beretta. THIS WEDNESDAY!'' he wrote.

Kota Ibushi and Trent Beretta have faced each other in tag team matches during their NJPW days, but they have never faced each other in a singles contest. This adds a lot of intrigue to their match tomorrow, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Kenny Omega might return on this week's AEW Dynamite

Reigning International Champion Kenny Omega is all set to face Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a Winner Takes All Match for the AEW Unified Title at All In 2025. Okada betrayed Omega in the lead-up to their match, aligning himself with The Don Callis Family and taking out The Cleaner in kayfabe with a vicious attack earlier this month.

As mentioned earlier, this led to the comeback of Kota Ibushi, who has aligned himself with The Best Bout Machine. However, during or after Ibushi's upcoming match against Trent Beretta, the other members of The Don Callis Family may take out the veteran via a vicious attack.

This might be the perfect opening for Kenny Omega to return and take out the heels, saving his friend and sending a strong statement to Okada in the process. It will be interesting to see if Omega shows up on this week's Dynamite.

