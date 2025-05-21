[Watch] Kenny Omega's longtime partner shares a special update on birthday, teases AEW return after horrific injuries

Kenny Omega is back in competition after battling diverticulitis for a year, but his longtime friend and tag team partner, Kota Ibushi, is still absent from television. Ibushi celebrated his 43rd birthday today with a new video, and it's providing hope for a comeback.
The Golden Star was considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the world until multiple nagging injuries began dragging him down. Although he's been signed with AEW since 2023, he's spent most of the last couple of years in Japan.
The 43-year-old had surgery in 2024 to fix multiple issues. Even so, he claimed his legs were at their limit, indicating that he might be forced to retire soon. Now, he's taken to social media to show off his renewed physique and mobility. The Japanese star posted a video of himself stepping on the scale and doing some light gymnastics.
Kenny Omega wants to reunite with Kota Ibushi
Throughout much of his career in Japan, Kenny Omega was closely tied to Kota Ibushi. The two took DDT Pro-Wrestling by storm as The Golden Lovers and even took the act to NJPW as part of The Golden Elite.
While their reunion in AEW was short-lived, Kenny Omega still hopes The Golden Lovers will live again. In an interview with Tokyo Sports in January, he revealed that Ibushi had supported him throughout his fight with diverticulitis, and he wants to compete alongside his friend once more.
"For the past year, the only wrestler who supported me and practiced with me was Kota Ibushi. Since we live in different countries, I've done most of it alone but thanks to Ibushi... I got my final confidence back. I want to reunite Golden☆Lovers in Japan, America, or anywhere else."
Kenny Omega is set to compete in this year's Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing on May 25. He'll be facing his former friends, The Young Bucks, as well as Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.