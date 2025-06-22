Kenny Omega's long-time partner finally shows up in AEW; immediately attacks top heels

One of Kenny Omega's most iconic partners has finally made an appearance in AEW for the first time in 19 months. He did so by confronting one of the company's top champions and factions, setting up some potential implications for All In: Texas.

Tonight on Collision, Don Callis came out with some members of his family as they welcomed Kazuchika Okada to the ring. Callis was gloating following their attack on Kenny Omega a few weeks ago. He sent a message to Omega about how he no longer had anyone by his side, as he had cut ties with everyone he was once close to. Mark Briscoe came out and interrupted them.

The Sussex Chicken disputed their claim that Omega no longer had any friends. He mentioned how, apart from him, he still had many others, and brought out The Cleaner's long-time friend and partner from the Golden Lovers, Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi and Briscoe charged to the ring and took out Lance Archer and Josh Alexander, who were alongside Don Callis. Ibushi then found himself face to face with Okada, and they got into a brawl, with the Golden Star coming out on top.

While The Rainmaker has the backing of the Don Callis Family, Kenny Omega is no longer alone, as he has some of his long-time friends by his side.

