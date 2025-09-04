Current champion makes a bold claim after hospitalizing Kenny Omega: “AEW belongs to me now”

After forcing Kenny Omega to be hospitalized, a current champion in AEW claimed that the company belongs to him now. Kenny was stretchered out after the latest episode of Dynamite.
Current AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher sent a message after brutalizing Kenny Omega. On Dynamite this week, Fletcher and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family teamed with The Young Bucks to take on the team of Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and JetSpeed in an All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match.
Fletcher's team picked up the win at the end of an eventful showdown. The Protostar continued his attack on Adam Page and Omega even after the win. Kyle Fletcher dropped Page on a steel chair before putting Kenny through a table from the ring apron with a suplex. The Cleaner had to be stretchered out of the arena after the brutal assault.
After hospitalizing Omega by putting him through a table, Kyle Fletcher claimed on X that AEW now belongs to him.
"No more waiting @AEW belongs to me now," Fletcher said.
Kenny Omega admitted there isn't much left in his career
Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio in July, Kenny Omega admitted that there isn't much left in his in-ring career, so his performances will be limited going forward.
“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully.”
It remains to be seen when Omega will be back on AEW TV after suffering a brutal assault on Dynamite this past Wednesday.