26-year-old star breaks silence after undergoing a major gimmick change in Tony Khan's AEW

AEW star Fuego Del Sol has highlighted why he changed his on-screen presentation with a new look and attitude.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the upstart after he recently deleted his tweets and removed all mentions of All Elite Wrestling from his Twitter. Many thought Del Sol was done with the Jacksonville-based promotion, but he brutally dismissed the rumors.

He took to Twitter to inform fans about the changes he's made to his look and the whole new attitude he injected into his character. He stated that he feels he has been overlooked since signing with the company in 2021.

The star further noted that he thought the right people could spot his talent, but he couldn't make an impact during his few televised bouts. He also accused the commentators of not taking him seriously.

The Alabama-native said that, unlike other wrestlers, he has been making changes to his moveset and physical stature. Before signing off, he said that the humble Fuego is no longer alive and urged fans to tune in to Dark tomorrow to see him face QT Marshall.

AEW star Fuego Del Sol reveals the greatest moment in his wrestling career

The 26-year-old stated that no moment in his wrestling career came close to receiving an AEW contract from his best friend, Sammy Guevara.

Speaking on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Fuego highlighted that he was unsure if Tony Khan would allow them to connect on screen.

"Me and Sammy have never interacted on screen together, and he’s a big star in AEW. And I didn’t know if they wanted us to ever be even connected on screen at all. So, to let him, my best friend, come out and hand me the contract, and do it on the biggest stage it could possibly be done on the first Rampage was one of the greatest moments of my career. Probably the greatest moment of my career.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Fuego was handed a contract by Khan despite the former losing his match against Miro in August 2021. Do you think this character change could help Del Sol become one of the promotion's greats? Sound off in the comments section below.

