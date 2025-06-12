268 lb AEW star shows impressive body transformation amid extended absence

A major AEW star has been out of action for a while. Amid his absence, he has shown off his impressive body transformation.

Ad

Brian Cage is known for having one of the most impressive physiques in professional wrestling. Not only is he built like a tank, but he is also incredibly athletic in the ring. Cage has been a regular feature on AEW TV in recent years. He recently competed on the March 19 taping of Collision, where he teamed with Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer against Powerhouse Hobbs & The Conglomeration. Following this, it was reported that he would be taking time off due to an injury.

Ad

Trending

Amid his absence, Brian Cage took to Instagram to share a photograph of his body transformation. He also showed off a new hairstyle, captioning the post as follows:

"Jacked and stacked. Just wait until I heal and come back 110%."

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

You can check out his post below:

Ad

AEW star Brian Cage reveals undergoing surgery

Brian Cage's AEW run was just starting to take off after he joined The Don Callis Family. Following this, he was featured prominently on TV. However, his run was faced with a major setback after he tore his quads recently.

He took to Instagram to reveal that he underwent knee replacement surgery as well and was already back in the gym four days later. He said that he had been facing knee pain for years and decided to tend to his knee as well, once he tore his quads.

Ad

"4 days post knee replacement (8 weeks post quad tendon repair) and I'm already back in the gym @projectwellbeingllc. I've been dealing with excessive knee pain for years and have been working through it with the intention of going under the knife after All In. With the unfortunate set back of tearing my quad, I figured F it, let's just get em both done. Not an easy or fun choice, but I'm gonna come back ripping heads off. Especially if this is me right now after surgery," he wrote.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Brian Cage makes his return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!