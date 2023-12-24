268-pound former WWE star suffers fourth consecutive loss against Keith Lee in his career

During the latest episode of Collision, Keith Lee made his in-ring return and handed another loss to a former WWE star in his AEW career.

The 268-pound ex-WWE star in question is Brian Cage. Cage has been suffering consecutive singles losses this year even after being a part of The Mogul Embassy. Tonight, he was set for a big match against Keith Lee.

The bout between the two powerhouses turned out to be just what was expected. In the end, The Limitless One managed to emerge victorious despite the outside interference from Prince Nana. This marked the fourth consecutive singles loss for Brian Cage and also Keith's first victory after quite some time.

Following his victory, Keith Lee seemingly turned his attention to the leader of The Mogul Embassy and his former tag team partner, Swerve Strickland. Keith recalled how Swerve put him on the shelf a year ago and sent a warning to his former tag team partner that he would be on Dynamite next week.

It remains to be seen how The Limitless One plans on confronting The Killshot next Wednesday on Dynamite.

