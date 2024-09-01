27-year-old AEW star makes flirty advances towards Mercedes Mone

An AEW star recently tried to flirt with Mercedes Mone on social media. He was also seen on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, during The CEO's segment. The star in question is none other than Isiah Kassidy.

On the August 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone celebrated her All In victory against Britt Baker by throwing a huge party backstage. Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen also attended the celebration where Isiah failed to get Mercedes Mone's attention even after complimenting her. Kazuchika Okada would soon interrupt Kassidy and went on to roast him, along with Mercedes Mone.

On X (fka Twitter), Isiah Kassidy and Mercedes Mone exchanged some words after their segment, with Kassidy indirectly stating that the two will end up together in the future.

"I’ll take it. I know how this movie ended."

It will be interesting to see if the angle leads to Isiah Kassidy facing Kazuchika Okada as The Rainmaker seems to have a developing situation with The CEO.

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently opened up about her divorce

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently opened up about separating from her partner, Sarath Ton. In a recent video on her YouTube channel, The CEO revealed that they had separated in December 2020. However, she decided to keep it private due to her upcoming main event match at WrestleMania 37.

Mercedes Mone competed for the SmackDown Women's Title against Bianca Belair in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37.

"We got separated at the end of December of 2020. He finally moved out in January of 2021. I was shooting The Mandalorian, plus trying everything in my power to be the main event of WrestleMania. So of course, I don’t want all of this stuff to get out because you don’t know what Vince [McMahon] is gonna do, [and] you don’t know what he’s gonna change because Vince was very - um, I was in a storyline with Bianca."

Mercedes Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida at All Out 2024. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Chicago.

