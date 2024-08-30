[WATCH] AEW star tries to flirt with Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) but gets turned down

An AEW star tried to flirt with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) but got turned down in the most brutal way possible. This happened on the latest edition of Dynamite.

The star in question is none other than Isiah Kassidy. On this week's Dynamite, the former WWE star threw a party for her friends after she successfully retained her title at All In pay-per-view in her match against Britt Baker.

As she was celebrating with Kamille, she was approached by Private Party. That is when Isiah Kassidy tried to flirt with The CEO. At first, he was stopped by Kamille, only for Kazuchika Okada to show up just moments later.

Once he was there, Kassidy backed off and Mercedes Mone asked the Japanese star about a cuss word she could use in Japanese. By doing that, she thwarted the approach by Kassidy.

Mercedes Mone talks about the underwhelming reaction to her match at AEW All In

Mercedes Mone took on Britt Baker at AEW All In, and much to her surprise, many fans inside Wembley Stadium did not fancy the match.

The TBS Champion addressed the reaction of the fans in her Mone Mag newsletter. She claimed that fatigue was the reason why there was such an underwhelming response. She said:

“I’ve heard a lot of mixed reactions to my All In match with Britt. I had a really good time out there with her. I did sense some audience fatigue. It’s only natural being third to last, as the crowd had already seen over 10 matches before ours. They arrived at 5:30, and by the time we came out, it was around 9:00."

She may have a point, but the reaction was surprising nonetheless. Mone will be hoping that what she said is true and that the fans are not tired of seeing her as the AEW TBS Champion.

