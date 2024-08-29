Mercedes Mone addresses the underwhelming reactions to her AEW All In match with Britt Baker

Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) opened up about the mixed reactions her match with Dr. Britt Baker at All In 2024 received. The CEO explained the possible reason for the underwhelming response from fans.

Mercedes Mone defeated Dr. Britt Baker and retained her TBS Title at Wembley Stadium last Sunday. However, the match received an underwhelming reaction from the audience.

Many fans on social media complained that the crowd was silent for the majority of the match. In the recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, the erstwhile Sasha Banks claimed that fatigue was the major reason behind the mixed response from the crowd.

Notably, Mone vs. Baker took place immediately after a thrilling encounter between MJF and Will Ospreay. It was also the 10th match of the night.

“I’ve heard a lot of mixed reactions to my All In match with Britt. I had a really good time out there with her. I did sense some audience fatigue. It’s only natural being third to last, as the crowd had already seen over 10 matches before ours. They arrived at 5:30, and by the time we came out, it was around 9:00," Mercedes Mone said.

Mone further added:

"That’s a long time but, at the same time, amazing, because AEW really gave them their money’s worth. I could hear some DMD and CEO chants, but again, it’s harder in a stadium. Britt told me later that on video you can hear crowd reactions much better and that there were more crowd reactions than we felt.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Mercedes Mone on what she would change from her All In match

Although Mercedes Mone addressed the mixed reactions to her match with Britt Baker at AEW All In, The CEO admitted that she could have done a few things differently during the match.

While she refused to go into the specifics, the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion admitted that she should have listened to her instincts more.

“Is there anything I would have done differently? There is. Honestly, a lot. But I don’t ever want to go too deep into what-ifs about my matches, or life for that matter. I’ll just say that I learned a lot from the match and can only grow by continuing to try new things. I maybe would have listened to my instincts more. I feel I did things that maybe were not necessarily required for that match: things I could have saved for another time," she added. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see The Boss and The D.M.D. lock horns in a rematch in the coming weeks.

