AEW All In 2024 Results: Massive main event twist, Former WWE star debuts, Multiple returns

AEW All In 2024 kicked off with a bang. The Zero Hour turned out to be a fun affair, with three back-to-back entertaining matches. The pre-show ended with the much-awaited return of Jamie Hayter, who launched a beatdown on Saraya and Harley Cameron.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The main show began with the Four-Way London Ladder Match for the AEW World Trios Championships, featuring The House of Black, The Patriarchy, The Bang Bang Gang, and the trio of PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

AEW All In 2024 Results (August 25, 2024)

Rocky Romero, Kyle Fletcher, Kip Sabian, Tommy Billington, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and Top Flight def. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Jay Lethal, Private Party, Satnam Singh, Anthony Ogogo, and Ariya Daivari in a 16-man tag team match on Zero Hour

Tomohiro Ishii and Willow Nightingale def. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway on Zero Hour

Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes (ROH World Tag Team Champions), The Von Erichs (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Dustin), and Katsuyori Shibata def. Cage of Agony and The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) in a 10-man tag team match on Zero Hour

Pac and The Blackpool Combat Club win the Four-Way London Ladder Match to become the new AEW World Trios Champions.

Mariah May wins the AEW Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm.

Hook defeats Chris Jericho to win the FTW Championship

The Young Bucks retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship by defeating FTR and The Acclaimed.

Christian Cage wins The Casino Gauntlet match

Will Ospreay defeats MJF to win the AEW International Championship

Mercedes Mone defeats Britt Baker to retain the TBS Championship

Jack Perry defeats Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship

Bryan Danielson defeats Swerve Strickland to become the new AEW World Champion

AEW All In Results: The Four-Way London Ladder Match: The Patriarchy(c) vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. PAC and The Blackpool Combat Club

Soon after the bell rang, the action spilled out on the ringside. There were several attempts at ascending the ladder in the opening moments. Buddy Matthews, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac performed back-to-back high-flying moves, much to the delight of the Wembley audience.

Expand Tweet

The Gunns soon took control of the match before Brody King emerged to take them down. With everyone knocked out, Christian Cage finally appeared on the scene to take advantage. The strategy did not turn out well for Captain Charisma, as he was beaten down by the rest of the participants.

Mother Wayne tried to unhook the titles on behalf of The Patriarchy, only to be stopped by The Gunns. A dominant Killswitch bulldozed through his competition and went to grab the prestigious titles. However, the gigantic star was held back by Christian Cage, who wanted to unhook the titles by himself.

The two stars were eventually pushed off the ladder as other participants took control. Claudio Castagnoli re-entered the equation and performed a Giant Swing on Juice Robinson. As The Swiss Superman ascended towards the Trios Titles, he was taken out by The Gunns.

The Bang Bang Gang brought tables into the ring, hoping to neutralize the threat of Castagnoli and Brody King. It turned out to be a poor idea, as Austin and Colten came crashing onto the tables alongside Brody and Claudio.

Nick Wayne got some offense against Buddy Matthews before being knocked out by Malakai Black. The young champion eventually redeemed himself by planting The Dutch Destroyer with a Canadian Destroyer on a table placed outside the ring.

Juice Robinson came very close to unhooking the titles before being pushed off the ladder by Christian Cage. The former TNT Champion also annihilated Pac with his finisher and brutalized Wheeler Yuta with a steel chair.

As Cage continued to dominate the match, Juice Robinson stopped him in his tracks. The Bang Bang Gang member also sprayed Mother Wayne in the eyes. As Robinson looked to put the female star through the table, he found himself destroyed by Killswitch.

Back in the ring, Christian Cage delivered a Spear to Buddy Matthews from the top of the ladder, causing both men to go crashing into a table. The Patriarchy was inches away from retaining their titles before Pac re-emerged to turn the tables on the heel group. The former International Champion ultimately succeeded in securing the Trios Titles, ending The Patriarchy's reign for good.

Expand Tweet

After the match, a frustrated Killswitch walked out on Christian Cage. Meanwhile, The House of Black showed respect to the newly crowned champions in the ring.

Result: Pac and The Blackpool Combat Club win the Four-Way London Ladder Match to become the new AEW World Trios Champions.

Grade: B+

AEW All In Results: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship

The match began with a tense staredown between Mariah May and Toni Storm. The two stars traded blows for a good minute before May gained the upper hand. Interestingly, Mina Shirakawa was in attendance to witness the historic AEW Women's Championship match.

After an intense chopping contest, The Fighting Princess nailed her former mentor with a Powerbomb on the ringside. The action soon returned to the squared circle, where Mariah May performed a Spinning Side Slam on Storm. May's combat abilities were on full display as she kept battering the champion with submission locks and athletic moves.

The Glamour embraced the cheers of the Wembley audience before slapping her own mother at ringside. Toni Storm returned the favor to her former mentee by nailing May with a Piledriver on the steel steps.

Expand Tweet

Storm then checked on Mariah's mother before redirecting her attention towards The Glamour. The Timeless Superstar busted open The Fighting Princess, who barely kicked out of a pinfall attempt.

The champion planted her opponent with a Storm Zero but surprisingly didn't get a three-count. The two stars exchanged blows in the middle of the ring before eventually nailing each other with low blows.

A few moments later, Toni Storm took her shoe out to destroy Mariah May before eventually showing mercy on her opponent. It turned out to be a massive mistake, as The Glamour took advantage of the situation to apply back-to-back maneuvers on the champion.

Expand Tweet

The Fighting Princess then quickly went for the cover to secure a three-count and win the AEW Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Toni Storm got a standing ovation from the crowd after the match as she danced her way back to the backstage area.

Result: Mariah May wins the AEW Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm.

Grade: A

AEW All In Results: Chris Jericho(c) vs. HOOK for the FTW Championship

Before the match, Chris Jericho's band, Fozzy, held a mini-concert for The Wembley crowd.

The match started as a handicap affair, as Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and Chris Jericho teamed up to beat down Hook. The FTW Champion planted Hook with a Code Breaker, which surprisingly got only one count.

The Cold-hearted Handsome Devil ultimately took down Jericho's allies to regain control of the match. The Learning Tree brought a bag of cricket balls into the ring, prompting Hook to bring out a cricket bat.

Expand Tweet

Hook performed a bat-assisted T-Bone Suplex on Jericho before the veteran trapped him in the Walls of Jericho. The young star reversed the submission, only to be blindsided by Bryan Keith and Big Bill. The two stars set up a barbed wire table on the outside but could not put Hook through it.

Chris Jericho toyed with a one-eyed Hook in the squared circle before knocking him out with a trash can. The Cold-hearted Handsome Devil eventually removed the blindfold, which received a great reaction from the audience. As Big Bill and Jericho teamed up to destroy Hook, the young star somehow managed to escape the onslaught.

Expand Tweet

The FTW Champion accidentally landed a blow on Bill, sending him crashing through the barbed wire table on the ringside. In a surprising turn of events, Taz came to Hook's rescue in the final moments by taking down Bryan Keith.

With no other threats in his way, The Cold-hearted Handsome Devil applied his submission maneuver on Y2J to pick up the victory.

Result: Hook defeats Chris Jericho to win the FTW Championship

Grade: C

AEW All In Results: AEW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

The contest was kicked off by Max Caster and Dax Harwood before the other participants caused the opening brawl. After taking The Young Bucks out, The Acclaimed and FTR began exchanging blows in the middle of the ring.

The Bucks re-emerged in the ring by taking out Caster and Cash Wheeler. The AEW EVPs had the upper hand for a considerable time before Anthony Bowens turned the tables on the champions.

The Acclaimed annihilated The Bucks with tandem moves, much to the delight of The Wembley crowd. The trio also performed the "Scissor Me" taunt in the middle of the ring. The three teams pushed each other to their limits through an incredible display of strength and athleticism.

FTR planted Matt Jackson with the Shatter Machine, but Nick Jackson pulled the referee out. Nick also took down Billy Gunn with a Superkick before doing an EVP Trigger combo with Max Caster. Caster engaged in another impromptu team-up, as he combined with Cash Wheeler to nail Matt Jackson with the Shatter Machine.

The Young Bucks eventually fought back by performing a series of Superkicks. As Matt Jackson looked to finish off Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn intervened to hit the Famouser.

Expand Tweet

After barely surviving the threats of FTR and The Acclaimed, The Young Bucks directed their attention towards Dax Harwood. The duo planted Harwood with dual EVP Triggers, which helped them secure the big victory.

After the match, The EVPs were confronted by James Drake and Zack Gibson, popularly known as The Grizzled Young Veterans. The duo had a tense staredown with The Young Bucks before eventually attacking the wounded FTR.

Expand Tweet

Result: The Young Bucks retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship by defeating FTR and The Acclaimed.

Grade: B+

AEW All In Results: The Casino Gauntlet for a guaranteed AEW World Championship match

The next match on the card was The Casino Gauntlet match. The first two participants were Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada, who began the proceedings with a warm hug. However, The Rainmaker quickly showed his true colors and attacked the Freshly Squeezed star.

The next man to join the contest was Nigel McGuinness, who made a shocking return to pro wrestling after more than a decade. McGuinness went face-to-face with Kazuchika Okada, who had a great back-and-forth with the previously retired star.

Kyle O'Reilly was the next individual to enter the contest. The Violent Artist got some offense against McGuinness and Okada and was greatly helped in his plans by Orange Cassidy.

Expand Tweet

Zack Sabre Jr. was the next participant and received a roaring reaction from the crowd. The British megastar traded moves with his fellow countryman Nigel McGuinness, which was one of the most memorable spots in the match. Zack also got some offense against Kazuchika Okada, who had previously fought against him in NJPW.

The sixth participant ended up being Roderick Strong, who annihilated the rest of the competitors in a matter of seconds. Strong was soon followed by Mark Briscoe, who made a quick impact in the contest right away.

The Conglomeration stood tall in the middle of the ring as an enraged Hangman Adam Page marched towards the squared circle. The Cowboy quickly took down the babyface group. Jeff Jarrett emerged as the next participant and immediately went after Adam Page.

Hangman grabbed Karen Jarrett by her throat before he was confronted by the next participant. The individual was none other than Ricochet, who made his AEW debut to an earth-shattering crowd reaction. The One and Only instantly took down everyone in sight before isolating Hangman in the middle of the ring.

Expand Tweet

Christian Cage was the next star to enter the fray, hoping to redeem himself from what happened earlier in the night. A great action sequence followed, with multiple stars getting their moments to shine.

The final entrant ended up being Luchasauras, who planted Kyle O'Reilly with a Choke Slam, allowing Christian Cage to pick up the win.

Result: Christian Cage wins the Casino Gauntlet match

Grade: A+

AEW All In Results: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American Championship

Will Ospreay made an Assassin's Creed-inspired entrance, which was followed by the arrival of the AEW American Champion, MJF. The Aerial Assassin gained control of the match in the opening moments.

Ospreay took MJF down outside the ring, only to be planted with a vicious backdrop by The Salt of the Earth. The action soon returned to the ring, where MJF tried to keep the contest in his favor. He nailed Will Ospreay with a Kangaroo Kick, which led to a chorus of boos.

The Aerial Assassin blasted his opponent with a Phenomenal Forearm. As MJF tried to mock the Wembley crowd, he was soon taken down by a combination of athletic moves by Will Ospreay.

Expand Tweet

The Commonwealth Kingpin went for the kill against the Wolf of Wrestling, who ended up hitting a Piledriver on Ospreay outside the ring. The champion continued with his trash-talking before being taken out by Ospreay's unique offense. The British star also applied an eye-catching Shooting Star Press, which surprisingly didn't get the job done. The next few minutes saw the two stars bring out their most lethal maneuvers.

The crowd was really into the match and chanted "This is Awesome" to appreciate the two competitors. MJF was truly relentless in this contest, as he planted his rival with a brutal Canadian Destroyer on the apron.

Despite being knocked down, The Aerial Assassin barely managed to beat the 10 count. Will Ospreay got some revenge against MJF by putting him down with an OsCutter on the apron. One of the best moments witnessed Ospreay accidentally taking down a cameraman with a Hidden Blade.

Expand Tweet

MJF took advantage of the situation to blast his opponent with the AEW American Championship. A few moments later, Ospreay made another mistake by hitting the Hidden Blade on the referee. The incident allowed the American Champion to take Ospreay down with a low blow.

As MJF looked to finish off Will Ospreay, he was dealt a blow by a returning Daniel Garcia. The distraction worked in the favor of The Aerial Assassin, as he finally performed the Tiger Driver '91 on The Salt of the Earth to reclaim his title.

Following the match, Interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels arrived on the scene to hand Will Ospreay the International Championship, officially ending the short-lived run of the AEW American Title.

Result: Will Ospreay defeats MJF to win the AEW International Championship

Grade: A+

AEW All In Results: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship

In the starting moments of the match, Mercedes Mone took her opponent down with a drop kick. The DMD fought back by getting Mone in the position of The Lock Jaw. The CEO reversed the move somehow to hit Baker with a top-rope Backbreaker.

The Doctor struggled to gain control for the next few minutes as the TBS Champion kept on targeting her back. The two stars brawled at the edge of the top rope before Mercedes Mone planted her rival with a Super Body Slam.

Expand Tweet

Mone tried to go for the Frog Splash next, which was effectively countered by the former AEW Women's Champion. The CEO returned the favor by reversing Baker's Stomp attempt into a Powerbomb. Britt Baker soon put on her glove, hoping to finish off her opponent with the Lock Jaw submission.

While Mercedes somehow escaped the Lock Jaw, Britt Baker did the required damage by performing a Super Scoop Slam on her opponent. Kamille tried to break Baker's pinfall attempt and was eventually ejected from the ringside.

Expand Tweet

A distracted Mercedes Mone fell victim to Britt Baker's wrath, who annihilated her opponent with a Canadian Destroyer and a Curb Stomp. The CEO once again escaped a Lock Jaw attempt by biting The Doctor's fingers.

In the end, Mone managed to continue her winning streak by putting Baker down with the Mone Maker.

Result: Mercedes Mone defeats Britt Baker to retain the TBS Championship

Grade: A

AEW All In Results: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin match for the TNT Championship

Darby Allin did not wait for Jack Perry to arrive and went straight for the brawl. Soon after the bell rang, the daredevil star crashed right into the coffin placed outside the ring.

Allin was soon brought into the ring by The Scapegoat. Jack Perry spilled broken glass into the ring and proceeded to embrace the adulation of the fans with a smile. However, Perry soon found himself lying on the glass as Darby Allin hit him with his skateboard.

Expand Tweet

The action returned to the ringside soon after. The Scapegoat tied Allin's hands with duct tape, which significantly limited his offense. Despite getting his hands tied, Darby managed to take his opponent down with a Coffin Drop. Perry proceeded to bust Darby open and tie his legs as well.

In a shocking turn of events, the TNT Champion pushed a helpless Darby Allin off the entrance ramp. The Scapegoat then got Allin in a body bag and dragged him towards the coffin. Despite some initial resistance from the daredevil star, Jack Perry shut the coffin lid successfully to grab a dominant victory.

Expand Tweet

After the match, The Young Bucks arrived on the scene to pour gasoline on a helpless Allin. As Perry became ready to light the coffin on fire, Sting made his return to an enormous pop. The Vigilante singlehandedly took down The Elite trio in the ring before reuniting with his mentee.

Result: Jack Perry defeats Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship

Grade: A

AEW All In Result: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship

Bryan Danielson made his entrance in this contest to the beats of The Final Countdown. The American Dragon was soon followed by Swerve Strickland, who was determined to make Wembley Stadium his house.

The two men started off with the traditional standing front hold. The American Dragon had a strategy in mind as he targeted Swerve's arm in the initial moments. Strickland soon sent Danielson outside the ring to gain the upper hand.

Danielson returned to the squared circle, only to go back to the ringside with a Springboard Cannonball. Once the action returned to the ring, Swerve Strickland took his opponent down with a suplex. The champion delivered a few blows on Danielson's knee and then began targeting his arm.

Swerve's brutality knew no bounds as he nailed his opponent with a Michinoku Driver while placing the ring bell beneath him. The spot busted open The American Dragon, who barely managed to make it back to the ring. The Killshot added insult to the injury by using Danielson's moves in front of his family.

Expand Tweet

The Realest One further damaged his opponent by delivering a Back Superplex. However, The American Dragon reversed the Swerve Stomp moments later to apply a vicious submission lock. As Strickland tried to retaliate, Bryan Danielson took him down with a brutal Clothesline.

The Leader of the Yes Movement performed some corner strikes before being put down by a Flatliner. Danielson fought back with a series of Yes Kicks in the middle of the ring. The two stars then ascended to the top rope, where The American Dragon brought out the Tiger Suplex.

A few moments later, Bryan Danielson landed on his neck awkwardly, which prompted the medical team to immediately check on him. The Killshot still didn't show any mercy and planted his opponent with three consecutive House Calls. However, The American Dragon still kicked out before the three-count, which was one of the most magical moments of the night.

The crowd had gone berserk by this point in the match. The 43-year-old star hit his opponent with a Busaiku Knee, but Swerve Strickland shrugged it off. The Killshot followed it with Big Pressure, but it was not enough to keep Danielson down.

Expand Tweet

Just as The Realest One looked to finish the match, Hangman Page arrived at ringside to cause a distraction. The American Dragon took advantage by nailing Swerve with a Busaiku Knee, which only secured a two-count.

After an intense back-and-forth, Bryan Danielson applied his final submission lock to get Swerve Strickland to submit, finally becoming the AEW World Champion in historic fashion.

Result: Bryan Danielson defeats Swerve Strickland to become the new AEW World Champion

Grade: A+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.