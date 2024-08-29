Mercedes Mone’s AEW attire was the most expensive of her career

Mercedes Mone recently had a major match at All In against Britt Baker. It was a big day for her as it was her first-ever appearance at an All In pay-per-view. Therefore, she didn't hold back on spending money to look her best at the event.

The CEO joined All Elite Wrestling in March and made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. She instantly became a top star in the promotion upon her arrival, given her reputation in the wrestling world. During this time, Baker was on a hiatus, recovering from an injury. When she returned to action at the Forbidden Door, she went straight after the ex-WWE star.

On August 25, the two finally stepped inside the ring. Mercedes Mone wrestled Britt Baker and successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship at the event. She had won the title back at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

As All In is the biggest AEW event of the year, former Sasha Banks made a statement with her wrestling attire. In her Moné Mag, she revealed that her All In 2024 costume cost more than $10,000. She also disclosed that it was her most expensive wrestling outfit to date.

Britt Baker files a complaint against Mercedes Mone

The bout between Mercedes Mone and Baker was an intense one. Both the won brought their best to the ring, but only one could be crowned as the winner and it was The CEO.

Following the match, Baker logged into her Instagram account to share something that might have led to her loss. She revealed her All In opponent bit her hand during their match on Sunday. She also shared a photo of the bite mark on her hand on her Instagram story. In addition, she tagged the Jacksonville-based company and apparently filed a complaint against Mone.

