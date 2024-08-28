Britt Baker files a complaint against Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) after AEW All In

Britt Baker shared an interesting post targeting Mercedes Moné after their match at All In. The latter retained her TBS Championship at the London pay-per-view.

Mercedes and Britt are arguably two of the top female wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The duo started feuding since The D.M.D. made her AEW return at the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View after being absent since September 2023. While fans were excited to witness the rivalry, their eyes were glued to 'Britt Baker-MJF' situation as well where she was suspended for a week or two.

The bout saw both the women give their best efforts in the ring. However, the TBS Champion gained the upper hand and successfully defended her title at Wembley Stadium. Apparently, during the contest, Mercedes Moné bit The D.M.D.'s hand. The latter recently uploaded a picture of her hand on her Instagram Story, which allegedly showed her bite marks. She also tagged AEW and supposedly filed a complaint against her.

Trending

Take a look at her story below:

Screengrab of Britt Baker's Instagram Story (Credit: Baker's Instagram)

AEW Executive Jennifer Pepperman praises Mercedes Moné

Pepperman is the current Vice President of Content at the Jacksoville-based promotion. AEW had signed her in February 2024.

While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jennifer heaped praise on Mercedes Moné and claimed that the latter was 'really special.'

"First, I have to say that I adore Mercedes, not only as a person but as a talent. She's one of those people; she's just really, really special. Like she's really, really special. She's someone who has been a pioneer in this industry. She's someone who, you know, people really talk about breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings. Well, that's exactly what Mercedes has done. She's so inspiring to me. And I think Mercedes doesn't even actually know how talented she is," she said.

It remains to be seen if Britt Baker and Mercedes would wrestle another match in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback