"She's so inspiring to me" - AEW executive says Mercedes Mone doesn't know how talented she is

Mercedes Mone is one of the top female wrestlers in pro wrestling. The CEO is the reigning AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Meanwhile, AEW executive Jennifer Pepperman lavished praise on the erstwhile Sasha Banks.

The 32-year-old established her legacy during her stint with the Stamford-based company from 2012 to 2022. She is the fourth Women's Triple Crown Champion and the third Women's Grand Slam Champion. Mone became All Elite earlier this year.

During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the Jacksonville-based company's Executive, Jennifer Pepperman, complimented Mercedes Mone, claiming that the latter was an extremely talented woman and a pioneer in the industry.

"First, I have to say that I adore Mercedes, not only as a person but as a talent. She's one of those people; she's just really, really special. Like she's really, really special. She's someone who has been a pioneer in this industry. She's someone who, you know, people really talk about breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings. Well, that's exactly what Mercedes has done," she said.

Pepperman also said that Mercedes was an inspiration to her, claiming that the former RAW Women's Champion wasn't aware of her talent.

"She's so inspiring to me. And I think Mercedes doesn't even actually know how talented she is. We just really connected creatively. I love the creative process. What I love most about the creative process is that it's collaborative. I believe the creative process is best when it's collaborative. And Mercedes is a really great collaborator. We work really well together," she added. [H/T: Wrestling INC]

Jennifer Pepperman left WWE and joined AEW because of Mercedes Mone

Jennifer Pepperman used to work for WWE's creative team. During the same interview, she acknowledged her working relationship with the Stamford-based promotion but admitted that her relationship with Mercedes Mone was ''really unique,'' and her meeting with Tony Khan swayed her to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

''The WWE was a really great place for me. I worked with a lot of really good people there. But for me, Mercedes and I, our working relationship was really unique and really special, so it was a chance to continue that journey wherever it might take us. And when I met Tony, I immediately wanted to come here,'' she said. [H/T: Wrestling INC.]

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if the erstwhile Sasha Banks retains her TBS Title at All In this Sunday.

