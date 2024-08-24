[Watch] First look at stage for AEW All In 2024 leaked

AEW will return to Wembley Stadium for All In 2024 later this Sunday. A video shared on social media has offered a look inside the venue ahead of the highly anticipated pay-per-view.

All Elite Wrestling continues to take steps toward growth on a global scale, making its television debut in the UK this week with tapings of Dynamite and Collision in Cardiff, Wales. The promotion will return to London on August 25 for the 2024 edition of its iconic pay-per-view, AEW All In.

All Elite CEO Tony Khan and his creative team have developed an exciting card for the upcoming event, which will present, along with several high-stakes title matches and non-championship bouts, what could be Bryan Danielson's last match as a full-time wrestler after the Blackpool Combat Club member staked his career for a shot at Swerve Strickland's AEW World Title.

With just over a day left until showtime for All In 2024, a clip offering a glimpse inside Wembley Stadium has been making rounds on social media. The video depicts the venue being primed and prepared for the massive pay-per-view, which has reportedly sold over 50,000 tickets already.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what is undoubtedly one of the most hotly-anticipated events from AEW's annual programming.

Optimistic reports about AEW's negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery

Contract negotiations between All Elite Wrestling and its broadcasting partner Warner Bros. Discovery have been going favorably, according to recent reports. Tony Khan himself has continued to speak optimistically on the subject of his promotion's development and its relationship with the network going forward.

Now, a new report from Andrew Zarian of Fightful has provided an update on the ongoing talks between All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery. The report suggests that sources in WBD are confident regarding both sides reaching an agreement, with All Elite Wrestling supposedly set to receive considerable financial gains. Furthermore, it seemingly claims that the two parties are working on putting All Elite content on Warner Bros. services next year.

"WBD sources have expressed continued confidence that a deal is happening with a significant increase. Plans for AEW content in 2025 on WBD continue to shape up," reported Fightful.

With the future seemingly looking bright for All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan and Co. have in store for their audience at All In 2024 this Sunday.

