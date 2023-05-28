27-year-old AEW star reveals his true feelings about FTR (Exclusive)

AEW star Satnam Singh recently revealed his true feelings about Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, FTR.

The 27-year-old star has been the muscle of Jeff Jarrett's faction. The team comprises of Double J, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and their manager Sonjay Dutt. Currently, the group is feuding with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, and the WWE Hall of Famer is also trying to recruit Mark Briscoe into his faction.

Jarrett and Lethal are set to collide with FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Sunday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Leading to the match a couple of weeks ago, the current champions showed up on Dynamite to brawl with their challengers. While rushing to the ring, both Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood first took out the giant Satnam Singh off the entrance ramp.

In a recent interview, Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta asked the seven-foot-two giant about being taken out by the former WWE Superstars. Satnam Singh mentioned that while the two are good people outside the ring, he wants to get his revenge against them this Sunday.

“FTR is, they both are really good guys. But they did a really big big mistake actually last week. So, they have to pay for that mistake. So, I’m waiting for this Sunday, they have to pay for that mistake,” Satnam Singh said. [03:20 - 03:39]

AEW star Satnam Singh said that he never respects anyone inside the wrestling ring

During the same interview, the 27-year-old star was asked about his time working with WWE Hall of Famer Sting and if he needed to take any precautionary measures to wrestle the legend.

The AEW star replied by stating that while he respects his opponents outside the ring, when he steps foot inside the squared circle, all he cares about is beating his opponents up and has zero respect for them.

“Nope. In the ring I don’t care who’s the person. I don’t care who’s a legend, I don’t care about anyone. In the ring I don’t care, out of the ring I will respect that. But in the ring I don’t respect any one of the person and any one wrestler , seriously. I don’t respect anyone over there. Because that’s my game, that’s my attitude over there.”

Satnam Singh has an undefeated streak on AEW television.

Who do you think could be the first person to defeat the giant? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling when you use any quotes from the article.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes