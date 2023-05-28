"I don't respect anyone over there" - AEW star on if he was careful while facing Sting (Exclusive)

AEW star Satnam Singh recently shared if he had to be careful while wrestling WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

The Basketball player turned wrestler has competed in a few matches in AEW. While being alongside Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, he got the opportunity to work with a few legends, including Sting.

Back in 2022, Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and the rest of their faction were feuding with Darby Allin and 'The Icon' Sting. At the Full Gear pay-per-view, a tag team match occurred between the two teams. It was a no-disqualification match, and thus Satnam Singh had earned the liberty to involve himself in the match.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently interviewed the 27-year-old star. He asked if he needed to be more careful inside the ring when working with The Icon.

Singh responded by mentioning that he does respect the wrestling legend outside the ring, but inside the squared circle, he is just another opponent for him to squash.

“Nope. In the ring, I don’t care who’s the person. I don’t care who’s a legend, I don’t care about anyone. In the ring, I don’t care, out of the ring I will respect that. But in the ring, I don’t respect any one of the person and any one wrestler. I don’t respect anyone over there. Because that’s my game, that’s my attitude over there,” Satnam Singh said. [02:40 - 03:04]

Satnam Singh on his initial reaction about working with Sting in AEW

During the same interview, the giant shared how he felt when he heard the news that the WWE Hall of Famer wanted to work with him.

The AEW star mentioned that Sting was a down-to-earth person, and he was excited to get the opportunity to work with a wrestling veteran this early in his career.

“Sting is really really down to earth and he’s a really good person. And when Sonjay (Dutt) told me he really wants to work with us and Darby and they want to do a tag match with another star, I said, ‘Man, I’m down, I’m ready to do it’. I’m really happy to do something like the crazy stuff.”

The Punjabi-born wrestler also mentioned that despite he took a beating from the team of Allin and Sting, he had fun working with the two.

Do you think Singh will be a future champion in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling when you use any quotes from the article.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes