27-year-old former world champion’s return announced, but not in AEW

A 27-year-old former world champion is set to return to in-ring action soon, but not in AEW. The star in question is El Hijo del Vikingo.

The former AAA Mega Champion has been out of action since February 2024 due to a knee injury, which required surgery. He was last seen in the Tony Khan-led company on the January 24 edition of Rampage, where he participated in the AEW International Title #1 Contendership Four-Way match against Komander, Kip Sabian, and The Butcher.

Japanese promotion GLEAT recently announced that Vikingo will make appearances on their shows scheduled to take place on October 6 and October 9. However, his return matches haven't been confirmed.

Given that he is seemingly ready to return, the Mexican star might also be cleared for in-ring action soon.

A former champion set to return to AEW soon

Many of the Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling's prominent talents are currently away from TV. The majority of the performers are absent due to injuries. Fortunately, a former champion has been cleared to return to TV soon. The star being discussed is Jay White.

Switchblade was last seen in action against 'Hangman' Adam Page on July 6, when he lost in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. During the match, White injured his foot, and thus he was sidelined.

Due to the injury, White and his partners Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn from The Bang Bang Gang had to relinquish the World Trios Championship. Fightful Select recently reported that Switchblade was set to return to action pretty soon.

It will be interesting to see whether the former AEW World Trios Champion will make his comeback before All In 2024. When he returns, The Bang Bang gang may go after the title they never lost.

Are you excited for the imminent return of El Hijo del Vikingo and Jay White? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

