AEW name out with an injury for a "pretty long" time - Reports

A recent report has shed light on an AEW performer suffering a knee injury that could keep him out of action for a long time. The said star is El Hijo del Vikingo, who has made several appearances for All Elite Wrestling in the past.

Vikingo's most memorable match in AEW came on the March 22nd episode, 2023, episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Kenny Omega in an instant classic. The AAA Mega Champion was last seen on the company's programming on the January 24, 2024, edition of Rampage, where he lost a four-way match.

The 26-year-old recently suffered a knee injury during a match in Mexico, forcing the officials to call the bout off owing to the seriousness of his condition.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio is now reporting that Vikingo sustained a meniscus injury that required him to undergo surgery. It was also noted that the Mexican star could be out for a "pretty long" time due to the injury.

Rey Mysterio had advised AEW competitor El Hijo del Vikingo to tone down his in-ring style

In an interview last year, Rey Mysterio disclosed that he once advised El Hijo del Vikingo to slow down a little bit and take care of his health. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he didn't want Vikingo to put his body on the line in every other match, as fans were already aware of his incredible in-ring skills.

“I pretty much gave him that advice and told him he could still be incredible if he just toned it down two or three beats more. Pick the moments where you want to do your things to impact. You don’t have to do it every night because they already know who you are. I hope that he takes the advice and doesn’t have to suffer what I did, which is learn the hard way," said Rey Mysterio.

It now remains to be seen for how long the AAA Mega Champion will be sidelined from action and if it will jeopardize any potential plans AEW had for him.

