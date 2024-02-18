Match stopped after a regular AEW competitor gets injured, major concern over his immediate future

An independent star who is a regular on AEW TV has suffered an unfortunate injury during his recent match.

The star in question is none other than El Hijo del Vikingo, who was scheduled to compete at the Lopez Mateos Arena this past week. However, it was confirmed by Mas Lucha that Vikingo had suffered an unfortunate injury to his right knee. The injury is said to be a ligament rupture. It was also noted that Vikingo recently suffered a hip injury at the end of 2023 and was required to be in a wheelchair.

On Twitter, Mas Lucha shared the images of Vikingo's knee with the following statement.

“El Hijo del Vikingo could not finish the fight in the López Mateos Arena. He injured his right knee after a movement. After the first assessment in the arena, there is talk that it may be a ligament rupture.”

Expand Tweet

Konnan compares AEW regular El Hijo del Vikingo to Rey Mysterio

El Hijo del Vikingo is an exciting high flyer who is incredible in the squared circle. The Luchador creates some insane moves in the ring that entertain the fans to the extreme. Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan heaped praise on Vikingo, and compared him to former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio.

"The same thing that made guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, who I had the privilege of working with and bringing to AAA – these guys are guys that are very creative," Konnan said.

Konnan further praised Vikingo for being creative and exciting, like Rey:

"What sets Vikingo apart is he invents stuff, he creates stuff like Rey Mysterio did and Psicosis did, that nobody else is doing and nobody else has thought of. You don't see anybody else doing it but him, and that really sets him apart from everybody else. There's always one or two or three guys that are a cut above the rest, and as far as creativity and excitement and just being different, Vikingo checks off all those boxes." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

El Hijo del Vikingo is mostly a regular star on AEW programming, however, he has yet to sign a contract with the company. It will be interesting to see if he inks a deal with Tony Khan in 2024.

What is your favorite match of El Hijo del Vikingo in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.