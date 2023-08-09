The next Rey Mysterio? Konnan compares 3-time champion to the WWE Hall of Famer

Rey Mysterio is considered one of the greatest wrestlers to ever grace WWE. So, being compared to him is a badge of honor for any young wrestler looking to make their way to the top of the industry.

WCW legend Konnan recently heaped this praise upon a rising AEW star. Speaking to Under The Ring, Konnan compared El Hijo del Vikingo to Rey Mysterio, as well as other famed luchadors of years past:

"The same thing that made guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, who I had the privilege of working with and bringing to AAA – these guys are guys that are very creative," Konnan said.

Vikingo's creativity and innovation inside the ropes is what sets him apart from other wrestlers today, Konnan stated.

"What sets Vikingo apart is he invents stuff, he creates stuff like Rey Mysterio did and Psicosis did, that nobody else is doing and nobody else has thought of. You don't see anybody else doing it but him, and that really sets him apart from everybody else. There's always one or two or three guys that are a cut above the rest, and as far as creativity and excitement and just being different, Vikingo checks off all those boxes." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The comparisons are certainly warranted, and the similarities are on display for all to see. Whether Vikingo reaches the same heights in his career that Mysterio has, however, remains to be seen.

Rey Mysterio set to appear on WWE NXT tonight

The Judgment Day has not only been running WWE RAW in recent months but has extended its focus to take over NXT as well. With Dominik Mysterio set to defend his North American Championship on tonight's episode of the development brand's show (August 8), his father has decided that he will be in the corner of Dirty Dom's opponent, Dragon Lee.

Rey and Dominik had a well-received feud that saw the younger Mysterio rise to the top of WWE's ranks as far as heels are concerned. Their match at WrestleMania 39 garnered critical acclaim and solidified Dom as a major player in the promotion, despite his losing the bout.

NXT fans are in for a treat as the Mysterios reignite their storied program tonight. However, best believe that The Judgment Day has a few tricks up their sleeves to deal with the WWE Hall of Famer.

