"Our era's Rey Mysterio," "Ricochet taking notes" – Fans compare AEW star's unbelievable in-ring skills to major WWE names

An AEW star is currently taking the wrestling world by storm and is gaining much attention for his jaw-dropping athletic abilities. Some fans have even gone as far as to compare him to several top WWE talents.

El Hijo del Vikingo made his AEW debut earlier this year against Kenny Omega on an episode of Dynamite. Despite losing the contest, the Mexican star sent shockwaves around the world because of his phenomenal performance in that bout.

He has since gone on to make several more appearances for AEW, and he continues to deliver every time he is on screen. His latest outing took place this past Wednesday on the 200th edition of Dynamite, where he teamed up with fellow luchador Komander to challenge Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) for their Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship.

During the bout, Vikingo pulled off a perfect double-rotation Tornio into a hurricanrana that seemed to defy the laws of gravity. A clip of this bewildering maneuver has gone viral on Twitter, with many questioning how this move was even possible.

As a testament to how great Vikingo truly is, many fans have thrown his name up amongst the company of other great high-flyers like PAC, Ricochet, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Aside from his work in AEW, Vikingo is a mainstay of Lucha Libre AAA and is the promotion's Mega Champion.

What's next for the 26-year-old sensation remains to be seen, but whatever he gets up to, best believe it will be exciting.

Huge title change on AEW Dynamite 200

While El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander could not claim the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles, a championship did change hands later on during AEW's monumental 200th episode of Dynamite.

In the main event, Hikaru Shida dethroned Toni Storm to become the new Women's Champion, ending The Outcasts member's reign at just 67 days.

This victory marks Shida's second spell with the belt, with her first occurring during the pandemic era in 2020. With no crowds in attendance to see her win and subsequently carry the strap, the Japanese star performed a thankless task and has been pursuing her moment in the spotlight ever since.

This justifies why the Tampa crowd was so happy to see her win on Dynamite. However, Tony Khan and his creative team will need to do some work to keep this momentum going.