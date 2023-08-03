AEW Dynamite 200 closes out with top champion losing title after 67 days

A surprising title change took place on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The champion that got dethroned was none other than the now-former Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

Tonight on the main event of the 200th episode of Dynamite, the 27-year-old defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida.

Toni Storm, while she may have seemed to be taking the majority of the beating in the opening minutes of the match, turned things up thanks to her teammates, The Outcasts. But despite the faction's combined efforts, they could not get the job done.

At one point in the match, Saraya threw a kendo stick inside the ring, and Shida picked it up. She was contemplating whether to hit Storm with it or not. In the end, she smacked Soho on the head with the kendo stick and then moved on to focus on her opponent.

With the referee's back being turned as he was attempting to keep Saraya out of the ring, Storm sprayed paint on Shida and followed it with Storm Zero. People were convinced that was the end of the match, but the 35-year-old star managed to kick out.

Following that, Storm rolled-up Shida for the pin, but that was countered, and the Japanese star countered and managed to pick up the win as well.

Hikaru Shida is now a two-time AEW Women's World Champion.

