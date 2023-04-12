WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio allegedly asked 25-year-old star to change his in-ring style

Following his recent WWE Hall of Fame induction, Rey Mysterio is seemingly looking to impart some of his knowledge to the next generation of performers.

One star who recently made a massive name for himself in the ring is Mexico's El Hijo del Vikingo. The 25-year-old faced off against Kenny Omega on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

While his high-flying abilities wowed the crowd, Rey Mysterio and long-time friend Konnan seemingly spoke to Vikingo about toning down his in-ring style to avoid long-term injuries. Konnan recently detailed his and Rey's advice to the young star on his Keepin' It 100 podcast.

"Not only have I told him, I had Rey Mysterio tell him. He already needs a knee operation, and Rey has had 14, so I told him to talk to Rey, and Rey's giving him very good advice because I want that guy to last. He's talented, and he's a good kid." [H/T Wrestling News]

Vikingo's unique moveset sets him apart from many other performers. However, Rey and Konnan's advice may hold some merit as they are veterans of the sport.

How does Rey Mysterio want to finish his feud with Dominik

Although the legendary luchador beat his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, the latter seemingly still has some unfinished business with his father.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Rey pitched a rather unique stipulation bout that could finally end his storied rivalry with Dominik.

"Maybe I put my mask on the line against his [Dominik] hair, which is some Lucha culture. If I lose, I take my mask off, and if he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting," said Mysterio. [26:19 - 26:32] H/T [Sportskeeda]

Dominik's cunningness and cheap tactics have helped create one of the best and most personal rivalries of Rey's iconic WWE career. Fans must stay tuned to see who will emerge victorious from this heated feud.

