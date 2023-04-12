"That might be interesting" - Rey Mysterio challenges 26-year-old WWE Superstar to a unique match

Rey Mysterio has challenged a WWE Superstar to a unique match following his victory at WrestleMania 39.

The rivalry between these two superstars appears to be far from over, as Dominik Mysterio interfered in Rey's match last night on RAW. Dominik helped The Judgment Day's Finn Balor defeat his father after he failed to do so at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Rey Mysterio recently reformed the LWO, and they could be heading towards a collision against The Judgment Day next month at WWE Backlash. Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Rey suggested an interesting match against his son in the future.

"Maybe I put my mask on the line against his (Dominik) hair, which is some Lucha culture. If I lose, I take my mask off, if he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting," said Rey Mysterio. [26:19 - 26:32]

Logan Paul asked if the match was happening, and Rey said that it wasn't but then said he will issue the challenge to his son:

"No, but I will pitch it out. I'll challenge him straight up," added Mysterio. [26:40 - 26:45]

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio hopes Dominik is just going through a phase

Rey Mysterio was forced to finally fight his son after Dominik insulted his mother and sister on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. However, Rey is still hopeful that Dominik will eventually leave The Judgment Day.

During his conversation on Impaulsive, the 48-year-old said that he hopes his son will realize he's in the wrong and that this will all be looked back at as just a phase:

"I've given him everything. The lifestyle that I wish I would have had as a kid. But at the end of the day, right now, when you said it was just a phase that we went through, I'm hoping this is just a phase," said Rey. [24:51 - 25:03]

WWE @WWE



arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The baddest on the block has arrived at #WrestleMania @DomMysterio35 arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The baddest on the block has arrived at #WrestleMania.@DomMysterio35 arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All. https://t.co/aPRUJeaI4B

Dominik has become one of the most popular heels in the company and his rivalry against his legendary father certainly helped that. Only time will tell if Rey and Dominik will meet again in a singles match in WWE.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio and Dominik battle in a WWE WrestleMania rematch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Impaulsive podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes