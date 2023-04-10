"He's better than Roman [Reigns]" - WWE Universe erupts with excitement over 26-year-old star's recent performances

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the very best wrestlers in the world. It can be argued that he is the best heel in the business. However, some believe that Dominik Mysterio might have a say in that regard.

Dominik Mysterio started his career as a generic babyface, winning the tag team titles alongside his father, Rey Mysterio. However, since joining forces with the Judgment Day, his performances as a heel character have seen fans appreciate him tremendously.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio was one of the most anticipated clashes on the WrestleMania 39 card. The Master of the 619 came out on top, much to the crowd's delight. Dominik and Damien Priest ambushed Rey and Bad Bunny on RAW after WrestleMania. Priest even put the rapper through the commentators' table.

When the Judgment Day came out on WWE SmackDown, the crowd drowned out Dominik with heavy boos. It was a testament to his excellent heel work over the last few months, and fans on Twitter showered him with praise.

Dom @Underrated_Dom @WrestleOps Hands down the biggest heel in the company, doing a better job than Roman and he doesn’t need the titles for heat. @WrestleOps Hands down the biggest heel in the company, doing a better job than Roman and he doesn’t need the titles for heat.

# 2 Pick In Draft @AyooTexanNation @WrestleOps This is simply why he HAS to win a title at one point. He's easily the biggest heel in the company right now @WrestleOps This is simply why he HAS to win a title at one point. He's easily the biggest heel in the company right now

Angelo Carriero @AngeloMediaLex @WrestleOps Crowd thinks they can get to him? That man did hard time. He’s unbreakable. @WrestleOps Crowd thinks they can get to him? That man did hard time. He’s unbreakable.

Ashyr @ashtonphoenyx



Rhea has the smackdown wc

Rhea has the smackdown wc

Dom and Damian should have the tag titles eventually, and Finn can get the US or Intercontinental @WrestleOps I think all of Judgment day should be holding titles

LittleMixFloxChloexHalleStan @troy4783



They need to split the tag belts up and put one of them on The Judgement Day as well there long overdue a tag reign ! @WrestleOps He's honestly killing it !

Marie @mrsmduvernois @WrestleOps I haven't seen this kind of reaction since Elias and KO dissed Seattle @WrestleOps I haven't seen this kind of reaction since Elias and KO dissed Seattle

sweetermansdan ✌🏾 fight on @kabongodan99 @WrestleOps Best heel in the bussiness and he doesn’t have to insult your city to get heat @WrestleOps Best heel in the bussiness and he doesn’t have to insult your city to get heat

Con ✌️ @conf82 @WrestleOps Biggest heel in the company. Amazing rise the last 12 months @WrestleOps Biggest heel in the company. Amazing rise the last 12 months

𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 @lokibucky3 @WrestleOps Got more heat on him than Vince damn @WrestleOps Got more heat on him than Vince damn

Dr.Doom @CheeseOnTofu1 @WrestleOps I haven't seen this much heat on someone since Big Cass turned on Enzo. @WrestleOps I haven't seen this much heat on someone since Big Cass turned on Enzo.

WWE legend Teddy Long spoke about Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39

Many fans expected Dominik Mysterio to overcome his father at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, Rey Mysterio came out on top after assists from Legado Del Fantasma and Bad Bunny.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that Dominik would have benefitted more had he come out on top in Hollywood.

"I thought Rey puts him [Dominik Mysterio] over, tax the rate right at the end, they kind of break that up, and get them out of there. Then maybe on RAW that Monday Night, they are talking to Rey about you went down with your son, how does it feel, get some comments, and here comes Dominik again, drops him right in the interview set. That's how you get real heat," Long said. [From 10:44 to 11:06]

While fans' reception towards Dominik was initially inconsistent, he has improved and gotten over with the WWE Universe. While he has been a champion before, he is yet to win a singles title.

A future feud for the United States or Intercontinental Championship could be the next step for the talented youngster.

