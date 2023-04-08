Former WWE personality explains how Dominik Mysterio should have gotten his WrestleMania moment (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed how Dominik Mysterio could have achieved a WrestleMania moment this year. However, it was only possible with his father, Rey Mysterio, putting his son over, which would have increased the rivalry more intensely.

The former WWE manager sat down during The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis. As wrestling analysts talked about WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, Long was asked about his honest opinion on Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio.

He stated that the legendary luchador should have been on the losing end, which would have elevated Dom to a more significant heel. According to Teddy Long, a storyline could have been considered where Rey Mysterio would talk about losing to his son on RAW, followed by an assault by Dom Dom.

"I thought Rey puts him [Dominik Mysterio] over, tax the rate right at the end, they kind of break that up, and get them out of there. Then maybe on RAW that Monday Night, they are talking to Rey about you went down with your son, how does it feel, get some comments, and here comes Dominik again, drops him right in the interview set. That's how you get real heat," Long said. [10:44 - 11:06]

What would have made Dominik Mysterio a strong heel, according to Teddy Long?

During the same interview, the former WWE manager noted that The Master of 619 should take some time off, enjoy and spend time at home with his family.

Teddy Long believes that the heat between son and father could reach the next level and compared WWE to rivalries earlier in the day.

As noted earlier, Long claimed that on RAW after WrestleMania 39, Dominik Mysterio could have come off as strong as the emerging heel with the Judgment Day faction after sending his father home.

"But that's how you got real heat because if Rey is gonna go take some time off, then you need Dominik strong there. You got a good heel; you him ready," Teddy Long continued. [11:07 - 11:15]

On the latest episodes of RAW and SmackDown, Rey and Dom had their confrontation in a brutal assault and a match, respectively. Hence, the heat between the son and father seems far stretched and unpredictable.

