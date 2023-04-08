Fans drown out Dominik Mysterio after hijacking promo during WWE SmackDown

Those in attendance jeered Dominik Mysterio heavily after hijacking his promo during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ever since Dominik Mysterio turned on his father several months ago, fans have wasted no opportunity to boo him. This has made him one of the biggest heels on the current roster. After his loss at WrestleMania 39, Dominik attacked Rey on the latest episode of RAW, in a segment that also saw Bad Bunny get put through a table by Damian Priest.

On the blue brand, Dominik was in the ring with his Judgment Day stablemates. Rhea Ripley started by addressing her WrestleMania 39 victory over Charlotte Flair. She then asked the crowd to rise up for her. Finn Balor also addressed his loss to Edge. He said that he was the real winner because he was still here while Edge was nowhere to be found.

When Dominik was about to talk about his match, the fans got all riled up. They started to jeer him out of the building. It took him a while before he could say anything. When Dominik finally spoke, he claimed to have held back during his match against his father out of love. Most of Dominik's voice was drowned out due to the live crowd's derision of the 26-year-old.

Following his promo, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest took on Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of the LWO in a tag team match. After some back-and-forth action, The Judgment Day members emerged victorious.

What did you make of The Judgment Day's promo? Sound off in the comments section below.

