“My b*m” - 26-year-old WWE Superstar is feeling the effects of WrestleMania beat down

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio gave his son Dominik Mysterio the beating of a lifetime when the two men faced each other at WrestleMania 39. Dom recently disclosed that he is sore after receiving a whooping at The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania 39 took place this past weekend at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and was a wildly successful show. This year's Showcase of the Immortals was headlined by Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes but featured marquee matchups during both nights of the premium live event. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio finally exacted revenge on his son, Dominik, after the latter challenged his father following months of animosity.

Speaking to Greg & The Morning Buzz, the 26-year-old was asked if he was sore after the match against his father, and he revealed that his backside was.

"My b*m is," said Dominik.

Dominik added that he is living his dream and wouldn't change it for the world.

"I'm living my absolute dream and I wouldn't change it for the world. What kid doesn't dream of whooping his dad's a** in front of 80,000 people?" [H/T Fightful]

Judgment Day member reveals she got emotional during Dominik's match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day was the only member of the faction who won their respective matches during the WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend.

She defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion during Night One but recently revealed that another moment during WrestleMania made her emotional. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Ripley shared that she cried about how much Dominik has grown and was having the opportunity to share the ring with his father at WrestleMania.

"So I soaked it in a little bit this morning. I got really emotional here at WrestleMania before I put all my makeup on for it to be smudged off. I got really emotional, I cried. I wanna say like 6+ times. Not only for myself but for, like, Dominik Mysterio as well. Just seeing his growth, and he has to go there with his dad after Rey got inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it's just a big night for all of us," said Rhea Ripley.

Bad Bunny interfered at The Showcase of The Immortals and ripped a chain away from Dominik before he could strike Rey with it during the match. The distraction led Rey Mysterio to capitalize and finish the match after interferences from Finn Balor and Damian Priest almost cost him the match on multiple occasions.

On the latest episode of RAW, Bunny had to pay for getting involved as he was put through a table by Priest. It remains to be seen whether the musician will team up with Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day at Backlash.

