"We are going to destroy him" - 26-year-old WWE Superstar sends warning to Bad Bunny

A WWE Superstar has issued a warning to Bad Bunny after he interfered in a match at WrestleMania 39. The star in question is Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day's Dominik battled Rey Mysterio at The Showcase of the Immortals after spending months disrespecting his father. The Hall of Famer got his revenge at WrestleMania, but he didn't do it alone.

Bad Bunny ripped a chain away from Dominik during the match, allowing Rey to fight back and win. He was in the front row for this week's edition of RAW, and Damian Priest chokeslammed the popular musician through the announce table.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended Dominik and sent a warning to Bad Bunny.

"Yeah, I think this rabbit needs to hop along. If he keeps going at what he's going at, he's going to get got. Like, Priest has already shown him exactly what's going to happen. They were friends, just imagine what I am going to do. I'm not friends with him. Like, I don't care about this rabbit."

Ripley added that Bad Bunny could host WWE Backlash without an issue but will get destroyed if he continues to stick his nose in The Judgment Day's business.

"If he keeps stepping into our business, he's going to get put through more tables. He's going to get hurt. This isn't his profession. He shouldn't be in the room. He shouldn't be with us. He shouldn't be with Rey. He needs to just go away, and if he wants to host, he can host. But don't step in where we are because we are going to destroy him."

Triple H praises Bad Bunny after WWE WrestleMania

Triple H had some kind words about Bad Bunny after WWE WrestleMania and said the 29-year-old could return to in-ring action if he wanted to.

WWE Backlash will be held in Puerto Rico on May 6, 2023. Bad Bunny has been named the host of the premium live event but could be involved in a match against The Judgment Day instead. At a press conference following WrestleMania, The Game stated that he would book the Grammy Award-winning musician in a bout if the latter wanted to wrestle.

"I will say this about Bad Bunny. Puerto Rico is coming. If he wants to be in that ring, he's just gotta, he has my number. We talk. If he wants to be in that ring, he'll hit me up and I'm sure we'll make it happen. But he'll be there one way or the other. He's hosting it. So it's gonna be a blast. I can't wait to get to Puerto Rico." [53:30 - 53:56]

The 29-year-old teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz during Night One of WrestleMania 37. It will be interesting to see if the singer steps back inside the squared circle at Backlash.

