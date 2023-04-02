"He'll be there one way or the other" - Triple H hints at 29-year-old star's return at the next WWE premium live event

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about the possibility of Bad Bunny having a match at WWE Backlash.

The next premium live event, WWE Backlash, will emanate from San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6, 2023. Bad Bunny is slated to host the show in front of hometown fans. The show will feature top stars from both RAW and SmackDown.

During WrestleMania's Saturday press conference, Triple H spoke about the possibility of the three-time Grammy-winning star having another match. Hunter mentioned that the onus was on Bunny. He revealed that the music star had his number and if he was interested in having a match, all he needed to do was ask.

"I will say this about Bad Bunny. Puerto Rico is coming. If he wants to be in that ring, he's just gotta, he has my number. We talk. If he wants to be in that ring, he'll hit me up and I'm sure we'll make it happen. But he'll be there one way or the other. He's hosting it. So it's gonna be a blast. I can't wait to get to Puerto Rico." [From 53:30 - 53:56]

Triple H spoke about celebrities being involved in WWE

During the same conversation, Triple H also explained why some celebrity stars got prominent places on the WrestleMania match card.

"Lot of rumblings about when you bring a celebrity like, 'They're just stealing our spots. We're here every day and they're stealing our spots.' Yeah, well they went out there and performed better than you. So it's hard to run your mouth about it right? You gotta step up." [From 53:13 - 53:28]

Hunter mentioned that some stars may be irked by celebs taking up spots on the card. But he urged the roster to step up given that guys like Bad Bunny, Pat McAfee, and Logan Paul have been doing such a great job of late.

