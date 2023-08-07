Former WWE writer has special praise for Dominik Mysterio

American actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has said that Dominik Mysterio has surpassed all expectations in the company.

The current NXT North American Champion has seen a meteoric rise in the company. He has went on to become one of the best heels in the business as part of The Judgement Day. He has become a heat magnet with people booing him everywhere he goes.

Dirty Dom is a menace pic.twitter.com/jN4eLSTpnZ Dominik Mysterio: “I dream about that every night, sometimes it keeps me up and I can’t sleep. But, because he’s no longer with us, R.I.P Eddie.”Dirty Dom is a menace

Speaking about this on his podcast 'Wrestling with Freddie', Prinze Jr. said,

"From the company. From him. I don't think he saw this happening this quickly and getting this big of a friggin' reaction. No way was this the original storyline. It's certainly adapted. Right? Or did somebody go, 'I've got a plan for Dominik Mysterio and watch and learn!'. And now, even at home, me and my kids, when he starts talking, we all just go 'boo!' Because everybody else is too, man, and it's just awesome. I don't know how he did it, but prepare yourself, get your umbrella ready, for we shower you with praise!" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see what Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the Judgement Day are upto moving forward.

Dominik Mysterio set to defend his NXT North American Championship

Dirty Dom is set to face Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship on this week's episode of NXT.

Dominik won the championship after defeating Wes Lee few weeks back. On the latest episode of NXT, Dragon Lee challenged Dominik for a championship match and the latter accepted the challenge after consulting with his Mami Rhea Ripley.

Lee also revealed that he won't be alone next week. WWE Hall of famer and Dominik's father Rey Mysterio is set to be at ringside for the championship match.

It will be interesting to see if Dominik is able to retain his title with his father standing at the ringside?

What do you think of Dominik Mysterio's current run in the company? Let us know in the comment section below.

