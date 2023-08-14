"He can have a f**ing manager that can talk for him - Konnan slams AEW for poor handling of a promising star

WCW veteran Konnan went into detail about who he thought was another international star that AEW was underutilizing. That star is none other than El Hijo Del Vikingo.

The Mexican luchador, despite working for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, made sporadic appearances in AEW and even faced the likes of Kenny Omega on the show. His most recent appearance for the promotion was when he and Komander challenged for Aussie Open's ROH Tag Team titles on AEW Dynamite 200 almost two weeks back.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan aired his thoughts about the booking of Vikingo. He personally believed he was the best high flyer the promotion had, and he was wondering why he was not used more.

"You've got a lot of talented guys that they don't really do nothing with. He's the most phenomenal high flyer there is today. What are they doing with him?"

When his lack of English skills was brought up as a potential reason for his not being used, Konnan went on to suggest that if that was the reason, all he needed was a manager to talk for him. He believed that his skills in the ring would be enough to get fans invested.

"Who gives a s**t? He's not there to debate. He can have a f***ing manager that can talk for him. He's the most incredible high flyer out there today. His work speaks for itself. To get fans interested in him, you just put him in a f***ing good storyline." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

AEW's El Hijo Del Vikingo collapses after match

Mexican luchador El Hijo del Vikingo was recently seen collapsing backstage after his match at Triplemania XXXI: Mexico City. He competed in a four-way match to defend his AAA Mega Championship against 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, Daga, and Jack Cartwheel.

After his successful defense, Angel Acosta of Diario Record reported that the AEW talent collapsed backstage, potentially due to exhaustion, and had to be stretchered out by the medical staff.

The Mexican luchador can be described as a hard worker, as he has constantly made appearances in several promotions recently with AEW, ROH, and AAA, to name a few. His high-flying style has captured the attention of the fans, so all eyes are on him when he heads up to the top rope.

What are your thoughts on El Hijo Del Vikingo? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here