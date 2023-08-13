AEW performer collapses backstage, taken away on a stretcher

An AEW performer was reportedly stretchered out after collapsing backstage following his recent match. The talent in question is El Hijo Del Vikingo.

Vikingo put his AAA Mega Championship on the line in a four-way match against 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, Daga, and Jack Cartwheel at Triplemania XXXI: Mexico City. The champion managed to retain his title after hitting the 630-senton on Cartwheel for the pinfall victory.

Shortly after the bout, it was reported by Angel Acosta of Diario Record that Vikingo collapsed backstage, possibly due to exhaustion. It was added that the 26-year-old star was treated immediately by the emergency services and taken away on a stretcher.

El Hijo Del Vikingo's stock has significantly risen in the pro wrestling business this year after his impressive performances in AEW. He has competed in eight matches in the promotion, with his last one taking place earlier this month in an ROH World Tag Team Title bout against Aussie Open.

AEW performer El Hijo Del Vikingo was recently compared to a WWE Hall of Famer

While speaking to Under The Ring, Konnan opened up about working with creative superstars like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

The wrestling veteran then compared AEW performer Vikingo's creativity to the likes of Mysterio and Psicosis:

"What sets Vikingo apart is he invents stuff, he creates stuff like Rey Mysterio did and Psicosis did, that nobody else is doing and nobody else has thought of. You don't see anybody else doing it, but him, and that really sets him apart from everybody else. There's always one or two or three guys that are a cut above the rest, and as far as creativity and excitement and just being different, Vikingo checks off all those boxes."

It remains to be seen if El Hjio Del Vikingo manages to make an even bigger name for himself in the coming years in the pro wrestling business.

