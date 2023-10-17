WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio reveals he told popular AEW name to "tone it down two or three beats"

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has opened up about the advice he gave to a popular AEW name after hearing about their injury struggle.

The star in question is AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. Despite impressing American fans in AEW, Ring of Honor, and GCW, the 26-year-old has suffered multiple injuries due to his high-risk style. However, he has yet to slow down his rapid in-ring pace to avoid getting hurt.

During a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Rey Mysterio gave some insight into his advice for Vikingo. He even claimed it was virtually the same suggestion he was given when he first started wrestling.

“I believe he was going through an injury at the time, and I kind of connected him with people to see if he could get his knee taken care of. Overall, I said, ‘It happened to me.' A lot of people would tell me to slow down. With all due respect, I said thank you, yes, I will, and it would almost come in [sic] one ear and out the other. Until you start going through injuries and surgeries, and you’re not slowing down because they tell you, you’re slowing down because you need to, and you can’t risk your body anymore as you did.’"

WCW legend Konnan also told Mysterio to speak to Vikingo in the past about potentially slowing down inside the ring. The Hall of Famer added that he decided to decrease his pace inside the squared circle after suffering multiple injuries. However, he didn't want Vikingo to suffer the same fate.

“I pretty much gave him that advice and told him he could still be incredible if he just toned it down two or three beats more. Pick the moments where you want to do your things to impact. You don’t have to do it every night because they already know who you are. I hope that he takes the advice and doesn’t have to suffer what I did, which is learn the hard way.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Rey Mysterio was recently called out by a major star

El Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Mysterio generated much buzz this past weekend for two completely different reasons. While the AEW performer produced an exceptional match, the Hall of Famer was called out by a social media celebrity.

Vikingo made his Japanese debut on October 12 for GCW against Gringo Loco before returning to the US to face AEW star Swerve Strickland on October 13 for DEFY Wrestling. However, Rey Mysterio was in the comfort of his own home when Logan Paul called him out live on pay-per-view.

After defeating Dillon Danis by DQ in a boxing match, Paul mentioned that he was eyeing Mysterio's United States Championship. The two WWE Superstars will have a face-off on Friday's SmackDown.

Do you think El Hijo del Vikingo needs to tone his style down? Let us know in the comments section below.