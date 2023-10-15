Logan Paul calls out current WWE champion after boxing match against Dillon Danis

Logan Paul has been on hiatus from WWE to focus on his boxing match against Dillon Danis on the Misfits & DAZN X Series: Prime Card. However, the social media sensation is now looking to return to the company after finishing up his business with Danis, as he called out Rey Mysterio.

The Maverick has taken to the competition within WWE and has returned to the company frequently to compete ever since his debut match at WrestleMania 38. Paul wrestled alongside The Miz against the duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team bout at The Show of Shows in 2022.

Logan is now looking to step inside the ring against his first-ever opponent in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion again. The YouTuber addressed the crowd following his fight on the Misfits Prime Card and revealed his next move after winning the fight against Dillon Danis is returning to the WWE as he has his sights set on Rey Mysterio's United States Championship.

"There's some championships there I want to get. I have my eye on something, I have my eye on someone. I'm an American boy and I want that US title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once brother and I'm coming for that US Championship," Logan Paul said.

You can see the clip below.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul could take on Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 for the WWE United States Championship

Logan had taken some time off from the WWE to focus on his boxing opponent at the Misfits Prime Card, Dillon Danis. The social media superstar beat his opponent up for most of the six rounds in their bout until the fight ended in a disqualification due to an embarrassing takedown attempt from Danis.

After Logan was announced as the clear winner in the fight, he celebrated in the ring and told everyone that he was returning to the WWE again. The 28-year-old star revealed that he's passionate about the sport and is now eyeing the United States Championship belt currently held by Rey Mysterio.

It appears that Logan Paul will be competing in the next major WWE Premium Live event at Crown Jewel 2023 against Rey Mysterio. The show is set to take place next month on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

However, the last time Paul went to capture a title in Saudi Arabia was against Roman Reigns, and he didn't end up so lucky as he was taken down by the Tribal Chief and added to the list of his fallen opponents.

Perhaps this time, The Maverick might get his break and win a championship as he steps inside the ring against the iconic luchador.

Who do you think will win the match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.