28-year-old star claim his AEW run was affected due to Cody Rhodes leaving for WWE

A young rising star claimed that his run in AEW was negatively impacted due to Cody Rhodes leaving for WWE.

Fuego Del Sol was a rising star in the independent circuit when he first made his AEW debut in 2020. Although he proved to be impressive in the ring, he could never really reach his full potential, and he eventually left the company last year.

During the height of his AEW run, he had formed a tag team with Cody Rhodes called Too Fast Too Fuego in 2021, where Cody played the role of Fuego II. Their partnership only lasted four matches before Rhodes left the company in 2022.

Speaking to Fightful, Fuego Del Sol looked back on their tag team run as "a fun little thing." He then stated that his run slowly dwindled when Cody left the company.

"What a fun little thing while it lasted. It was only four matches, but it took the world by storm. It was really just a way for Fuego II to stay in ring shape. He felt like he was cutting too many promos on TV. It was great for me because it guaranteed me to be at TV every week. When Cody leaves, I don’t have that guarantee to be at TV every week, it slowly hurt my standing within AEW." [H/T Ringside News]

Kevin Nash wants Cody Rhodes to make a change to his entrance

Since Cody has rejoined WWE, he has been this happy-go-lucky person who is always smiling and ready to take photos with the fans. However, in the ring, he is able to turn up the intensity.

However, Kevin Nash spoke about Cody on a recent episode of Kliq This, where he stated that he wants the American Nightmare to stop smiling when he comes down to the ring.

"This is something I gotta say. I'm not being hypercritical. Cody, you're gonna fight somebody, you can't walk down to the f***ing ring [smiling]. Dude, either you're selling toothpaste or you're gonna fight somebody, but that's not a f***ing warrior face. Now, when you start firing up in there and you make your f***ing scary face, bring that the f**k down, toned down, when you come down to the ring." [From 1:05:15 – 1:05:48]

Cody Rhodes is slated to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

