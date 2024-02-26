Cody Rhodes must change the way he acts during entrances, WWE legend says

Cody Rhodes has been one of the most popular stars in WWE since returning to the company in 2022. While The American Nightmare has received a lot of support of late, WWE legend Kevin Nash thinks he needs to make a major change.

On February 19, Rhodes lost to Drew McIntyre on RAW following interference from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. On his way to the ring, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner had a huge smile on his face as he greeted fans in the front row.

Nash said on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast that Rhodes should alter his facial expressions before stepping into the ring for a match:

"This is something I gotta say. I'm not being hypercritical. Cody, you're gonna fight somebody, you can't walk down to the f***ing ring [smiling]. Dude, either you're selling toothpaste or you're gonna fight somebody, but that's not a f***ing warrior face. Now, when you start firing up in there and you make your f***ing scary face, bring that the f**k down, toned down, when you come down to the ring." [1:05:15 – 1:05:48]

McIntyre, by contrast, had a smirk on his face as he walked down to the ring. The Scottish Warrior then watched Rhodes' entrance from inside the ring with a serious, focused look in his eyes.

Kevin Nash wants Cody Rhodes to be more believable

On April 6-7, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. The RAW star is also feuding with Reigns' cousin The Rock right now.

As Rhodes prepares for the biggest match of his career, Kevin Nash thinks he needs to make fans believe in his character more:

"Most of us, even though we're f***ing 64 years old, we still wanna suspend the f***ing belief that we are f***ing not watching pro wrestling, that we're watching a real deal, and if you can do that, you're f***ing really good, so please try to f***ing achieve that, and I'll grade you on your future endeavors." [1:05:56 – 1:06:16]

Rhodes' entrance is widely viewed as one of the best in WWE. At an Elimination Chamber press event last week in Australia, fans sang along to his theme song while Triple H was on stage.

